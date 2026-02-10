BoulderHomeSource.com Announces Rebrand to ColoradoHomeSource.com to Reflect Broader Colorado Real Estate Focus

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BoulderHomeSource.com, a trusted real estate resource for Boulder and the Front Range, is excited to announce its official rebranding to ColoradoHomeSource.com. This strategic evolution marks a significant milestone in the company’s growth, aligning its digital presence with a wider footprint across Colorado’s dynamic housing markets.

Since its inception, BoulderHomeSource.com has been dedicated to providing homebuyers, sellers, and investors with reliable listings, insightful market data, and expert guidance specific to Boulder County and surrounding Front Range communities. Over time, the team has increasingly supported clients across multiple metro areas, including Denver and Fort Collins, prompting the brand to expand its identity to better represent its reach and services.

The new ColoradoHomeSource.com platform continues this mission with enhanced functionality, updated resources, and an expanded portfolio of Colorado real estate listings. The site is designed to serve a broader audience while maintaining the personalized, community-focused experience that users have come to trust.

“Rebranding to ColoradoHomeSource.com reflects who we’ve become as a team and where we’re headed,” said Greg Smith, lead agent and founder. “Our commitment to delivering exceptional service remains the same — we’re simply widening the lens to support buyers and sellers not just in Boulder, but throughout Colorado. This rebrand celebrates our growth and reinforces our dedication to every community we serve.”

Media Contact:

Name: Greg Smith

Email: greg@coloradohomesource.com

Phone Number: 303-543-5720