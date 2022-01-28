Botslab Obtained Certification of ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System and ISO/IEC 27701 Privacy Information Management System

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With Botslab APP and its Cloud Platform Service, Botslab has obtained the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System Certification and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management System Certification issued by DNV, international authoritative quality certification and risk management agency. Botslab has always been committed to ensuring user information security and privacy security with high standards. Receiving dual authoritative certification marks that Botslab has reached a global leading level in the construction of information security and privacy protection management systems.

ISO/IEC 27001 was jointly released by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) in 2005, and a new version was released in 2013. It is an international standard for information security management, providing organizations with consistent guidance for establishing, operating, monitoring, and maintaining an information security management system. ISO/IEC 27701 is a privacy extension to ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management and ISO/IEC 27002 Security Control, and the first international standard for private information management. It aims to enhance existing information security management systems with new requirements and provide more comprehensive guidance on protecting personal privacy.

Botslab is a high-tech brand empowered by AI, big data, and cutting-edge IoT technologies for the global market. Bringing the spirit of Innovation for a Smart Life, Botslab has been exploring various exciting technological products including robot vacuums and smart cameras.

The security protection of user data and private information runs through every stage of the Botslab product life cycle, including the functional design and development in the early stage, and the management and improvement in the later stage. Botslab has been bringing a smarter life to users around the world, while ensuring the security of user data and personal information collected, stored and applied through a complete information management system. The successful dual certification of ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701 is a good proof of Botslab’s efforts and achievements in the user information and privacy security management system.

Botslab will continue to always take the protection of user data and privacy information as an important goal, continue to increase investment in the construction of user information and privacy security management systems, provide more reliable smart home services for global users, and practice its social responsibility of protecting personal privacy.

Contacts

Marketing Team



Marketing@botslab.com