BostonGene Named to the 2023 CB Insights’ Digital Health 50 List

BostonGene’s innovative solutions and deep expertise in AI-based molecular and immune profiling recognized as a leader in diagnosis and imaging, propelling precision medicine for patients with cancer and other immune-related diseases

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CB Insights named BostonGene, a leading provider of AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions, to its fifth-annual Digital Health 50 showcasing the 50 most promising private digital health companies of 2023.





The 50 winners, representing eight countries across the globe, were selected from a pool of over 10,000 companies. They were chosen based on several factors, including CB Insights datasets — covering R&D activity, Mosaic scores, business relationships, software buyer transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — along with criteria such as tech novelty, market potential, and impact on the industry.

“From bringing clinical trials to underserved populations to developing new drugs and therapies, this year’s Digital Health 50 winners are transforming the future of healthcare,” said Alex Lennox-Miller, CB Insights’ Lead Healthcare Analyst. “Generative AI is continuing to gain traction in healthcare, with over thirty companies in this year’s cohort offering AI-augmented solutions. We are excited to follow the meaningful impact, industry-leading innovations, and continued success of this year’s winners.”

“We are proud to have earned a place on CB Insights’ Digital Health 50 list,” said Andrew Feinberg, President and CEO of BostonGene. “BostonGene’s AI-driven molecular and immune profiling solutions play a pivotal role in discovering biomarkers for precision therapy matching, improving lives of patients with cancer and immune-related diseases. This recognition reaffirms the significance of BostonGene’s contributions to advancing patient care.”

BostonGene’s AI-powered cloud-based software platform, bioinformatics capabilities, analytical tools, and advanced next-generation molecular and immune profiling provide a comprehensive view of a cancer patient at a molecular level and identify actionable targets to make evidence-based treatment decisions. Additionally, BostonGene’s solution provides a broad range of services for biopharma customers, including biomarker discovery, clinical trial testing, assay design and development, and companion diagnostics.

