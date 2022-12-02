BostonGene Announces Presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene Corporation today announced that two abstracts were selected for presentation at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition. The event will be held from December 10 – 13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. BostonGene will exhibit in booth #2214.

“ As part of our commitment to improving patient outcomes, we remain focused on further developing our innovative analytical tools to understand the composition and activity of the tumor and its microenvironment,” said Nathan Fowler, MD, Chief Medical Officer at BostonGene. “ We look forward to presenting robust data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition demonstrating the critical need for molecular and immune profiling and analytics to advance precision medicine for cancer patients.”

Details of the presentations are below:

Title: Integrated Genomic and Transcriptomic Analysis Provides Molecular Characterization of Distinct Clonal Evolution Pathways during Follicular Lymphoma Transformation

Abstract Number: 2973



Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II



Time and Location: Sunday, December 11 | 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Hall D



Presenter: Kevin Ferguson, MD, Western Diagnostic Services Laboratory

Research conducted by Pacific Central Coast Health Centers at Dignity Health, Mission Hope Medical Oncology, Western Diagnostic Services Laboratory and BostonGene.

This presentation demonstrates the utility of integrated genomic and transcriptomic methods in elucidating clonal evolution during transformation of real-world cases of patients with follicular lymphoma, potentially leading to earlier identification of high-risk FL subsets and the improvement of personalized treatment options.

Title: Correlative Biomarkers for CART19 Response in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract Number: 4159



Session: Session: 621. Lymphomas: Translational—Molecular and Genetic: Poster III



Time and Location: Monday, December 12 | 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Hall D



Presenter: Connie Lee Batlevi, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Research conducted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and BostonGene.

In this study, whole-exome sequencing (WES) and RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) were used to identify potential biomarkers of response to CART19 cellular therapy in patients with DLBCL, underscoring the role of integrative molecular analysis to improve personalized treatment recommendations.

In addition to the poster presentations, the abstracts have been published online in the November supplemental issue of “Blood.”

For more information, please visit the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition website at https://www.hematology.org/meetings/annual-meeting/abstracts.

