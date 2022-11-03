BostonGene Announces Abstract Presentation at the Association for Molecular Pathology 2022 Annual Meeting

BostonGene to Showcase Cancer Diagnostic and Treatment Recommendation Test

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BostonGene today announced that an abstract has been accepted for online publication for the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo, which will be held November 3 – 5, 2022, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ. BostonGene will also exhibit at booth 943.

The abstract, Co-occurrence of KRAS Q61K with Synonymous Mutations and Their Effect on RNA Expression, demonstrates the value of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in identifying the co-occurrence of KRAS p.Q61K with synonymous mutations and underscores the importance of RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to further analyze their effects on gene expression and isoform composition. The research, conducted with Massachusetts General Hospital, will be available online only in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics.

BostonGene will showcase its innovative AI-based molecular and immune profiling platform for the discovery of significant correlations among tumor genomics, a patient’s immune system and the effectiveness of all available approved and investigational treatments, which leads to advances in personalized medicine and dramatically improved patients clinical outcomes. The BostonGene Tumor Portrait™ test uses DNA whole exome (WES) and RNA transcriptome (RNAseq) sequencing to detect genomic alterations such as single nucleotide variants (SNVs), indels, copy number alterations (CNAs), tumor mutational burden (TMB), microsatellite instability (MSI), expressed fusions, and frameshifts, and interrogates the expression levels of more than 20,000 genes, to identify actionable targets to inform treatment decision-making.

Please visit the AMP 2022 Annual Meeting & Expo website for more information.

About BostonGene Corporation



BostonGene’s mission is to power healthcare’s transition to personalized medicine using our AI-based molecular and immune profiling to improve the standard of care, accelerate research, and improve economics. BostonGene Tumor Portrait Tests™ reveal key drivers of each tumor, including immune microenvironment properties, actionable mutations, biomarkers of response to diverse therapies, and recommended therapies. Through these comprehensive analyses, BostonGene Tumor Portrait Tests™ generate a personalized roadmap for therapeutic decision-making for each cancer patient. For more information, visit BostonGene at http://www.BostonGene.com.

Contacts

Media:

BostonGene

Erin O’Reilly



+1-781-366-7049



Erin.Oreilly@BostonGene.com