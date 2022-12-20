Boston Omaha’s Broadband Subsidiary Announces Max Meisinger as its Chief Financial Officer

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Broadband, a national broadband provider, has appointed Max Meisinger as its Chief Financial Officer. In addition to the role of Chief Financial Officer for Boston Omaha Broadband “BOB”, Meisinger will continue to act as Chief Accounting Officer at Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC), parent company of BOB.

“Since joining Boston Omaha Corporation nearly four years ago, Max has taken on a host of responsibilities beyond his job title and completed them all in a first-rate manner. Boston Omaha Corporation is now going to benefit from his skillset further as he takes on an additional role overseeing the financials and helping to build the asset base of Boston Omaha Broadband, our fastest growing business and largest consumer of capital. We are excited to see the value Max will add in this new role,” said Adam Peterson, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO of Boston Omaha Corporation.

“Max has led the effort to consolidate reporting across our broadband business and has been responsible for a number of growth, compliance, and financial responsibilities across the entire company. Max is the perfect fit for this position and will help BOB expand its footprint providing fiber to the home across the country,” said Alex Rozek, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO of Boston Omaha Corporation.

Meisinger joined Boston Omaha Corporation in May of 2019, serving initially as Corporate Controller before being promoted to Chief Accounting Officer. Previously, Meisinger worked for KPMG, LLP as Senior Manager of Kansas City’s Audit Practice serving a variety of clients ranging from large public FORTUNE 500 companies to smaller start-ups in various industries. Meisinger is a licensed CPA and has received both his B.S. in Business and Masters in Accounting from the University of Kansas.

Boston Omaha Broadband specializes in making fiber Internet service accessible nationwide. Internet service providers under BOB include: AireBeam, Fiber Fast Homes, InfoWest, and Utah Broadband. Boston Omaha Broadband operates in 17 states with over 40,000 subscribers. Boston Omaha Broadband is a subsidiary of Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC), a public holding company with subsidiaries in four verticals: Broadband, Billboards, Bonds, and Asset Management.

