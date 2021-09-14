Boston Omaha Corporation Launches Internet Service Provider Fiber Fast Homes, LLC; Partners with Homebuilders and Developers to Build Expansive Fiber-To-The-Home Networks within Communities Nationwide.

Fiber Fast Homes, LLC (“Fiber Fast Homes”) represents Boston Omaha Corporation’s commitment to delivering reliable high-speed fiber internet and white glove service directly to residents.

What they do: Fiber Fast Homes partners with builders, developers, and built-to-rent communities to build fiber-to-the-home infrastructure and provide fiber internet service to residents.

Fiber Fast Homes partners with builders, developers, and built-to-rent communities to build fiber-to-the-home infrastructure and provide fiber internet service to residents. Why it matters: Today’s new home buyers demand fast internet service to keep up with their home office, smart home, and entertainment needs. Fiber Fast Homes provides best in class technology paired with white-glove service, starting with infrastructure build through everyday customer support. Additionally, customer service and support are managed from move-in through move-out with white-glove concierge services.

Today’s new home buyers demand fast internet service to keep up with their home office, smart home, and entertainment needs. Fiber Fast Homes provides best in class technology paired with white-glove service, starting with infrastructure build through everyday customer support. Additionally, customer service and support are managed from move-in through move-out with white-glove concierge services. Who they serve: For builders and developers who are interested in offering fiber internet service under their own brand name, Fiber Fast Homes offers white label opportunities.

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) announces the launch of its internet service provider subsidiary, Fiber Fast Homes. Scott Sampson has been appointed as CEO.

“Reliable high-speed internet is critical to daily life. It’s simple – consumers want a solid network and accessible support,” said Mr. Sampson. “Fiber Fast Homes delivers a far superior alternative to traditional providers – all in terms of customer focus, network quality, and dependability. At the end of the day, we strive to put the service back into customer service.”

In partnership with builders and developers, Fiber Fast Homes provides Fiber-to-the-Home Internet service directly to homes at Gig speeds. This enables the consumers to engage remote learning, work and other applications that require high bandwidth, low latency connectivity.

Fiber Fast Homes Concierge team will directly assist every resident with personal one-on-one assistance. The Concierge will help with understanding the service, Wi-Fi configurations and navigating the massive streaming TV services. The homeowner will be walked through a comprehensive screening to determine the best streaming service to fit their personal and family needs, to work on whatever devices they use, Roku. Fire Stick, Apple TV, or any other device.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder, commercial real estate services businesses and Yellowstone Acquisition Company.

About Fiber Fast Homes

Fiber Fast Homes is a fiber-to-the-home internet service company that serves new home communities and built-to-rent communities with fiber internet services at Gig speeds. The company is led by CEO Scott Sampson, a seasoned telecom professional.

Contacts

C. Alexis Brown



Fiber Fast Homes



904-643-3606



alexis.brown@fiberfasthomes.com