Home Business Wire Boston Omaha Corporation Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change from BOMN to BOC
Business Wire

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change from BOMN to BOC

di Business Wire

OMAHA, Nebraska–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Corporation (“Boston Omaha” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BOMN) announced today that it will be changing its ticker symbol from “BOMN” to “BOC”. Effective on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, the Company’s common shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new symbol “BOC”.

“BOMN was our ticker, but BOC is quicker,” said Adam Peterson, Co-Chairman, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-President of Boston Omaha Corporation.

No action is required by existing Boston Omaha shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change. The Company’s common stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE and the CUSIP will remain unchanged.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments including investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder, an aviation infrastructure company and commercial real estate services businesses.

Contacts

Catherine Vaughan

617-875-8911

cathy@bostonomaha.com

Articoli correlati

Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Marc DeBevoise Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Business Wire Business Wire -
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brightcove Inc. (Nasdaq: BCOV), the leading intelligent video streaming, monetization, and communications platform, announced on Wednesday, February 9,...
Continua a leggere

Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Mobilitie Lights Up Los Angeles with Thousands of Wireless Sites that will Enable Ultra-Fast and Reliable Connectivity for the Big Game

Business Wire Business Wire -
With more than 1,000 small cells recently deployed throughout the Los Angeles area, and numerous in-building networks at key...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Marc DeBevoise Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Business Wire