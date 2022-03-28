Home Business Wire Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire

Boston Omaha Corporation Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results

di Business Wire

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC) (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, in connection with filing its Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

We show below summary financial data for fiscal 2021 and 2020. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K can be found at www.bostonomaha.com.

For the Years Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

Billboard Rentals, Net

$

31,499,235

 

$

28,260,964

 

Broadband Services (1)

 

15,234,266

 

 

3,836,537

 

Premiums Earned

 

7,686,400

 

 

11,723,886

 

Insurance Commissions

 

2,212,849

 

 

1,494,379

 

Investment and Other Income

 

339,061

 

 

427,697

 

Total Revenues

 

56,971,811

 

 

45,743,463

 

 
Depreciation and Amortization Expense

 

10,128,634

 

 

7,691,703

 

 
Net Loss from Operations

 

(23,766,869

)

 

(4,994,907

)

Net Other Income

 

96,940,657

 

 

2,566,655

 

 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders

$

52,748,177

 

$

(49,089

)

Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per Share

$

1.82

 

$

(0.00

)

 
December 31, December 31,

2021

2020

Total Unrestricted Cash & Investments (2)

$

230,670,929

 

$

146,470,399

 

Total Assets

 

807,053,793

 

 

640,707,426

 

Total Liabilities

 

166,458,071

 

 

114,114,020

 

Total Noncontrolling Interest

 

144,270,503

 

 

145,027,149

 

Total Stockholders’ Equity

$

496,325,219

 

$

381,566,257

 

As a result of a change in Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in 2018, we are required to include the unrealized changes in market prices of investments in public equity securities in our reported earnings. In the table above, “Net Other Income (Loss)” includes other investment income of $93,163,697 in fiscal 2021 and other investment losses of $4,685,725 in fiscal 2020, related to public equity securities mainly held by Boston Omaha. While we intend to hold our current securities for the longer term, we may in the future choose to sell them for a variety of reasons resulting in realized losses or gains.

Cash flow from operations for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $7,768,237, compared to $5,174,446 for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Our book value per share was $16.71 at December 31, 2021, compared to $14.01 at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, we had 28,642,801 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

As of March 28, 2022, we had 28,642,801 shares of Class A common stock and 1,055,560 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding.

About Boston Omaha Corporation

Boston Omaha Corporation is a public holding company with three majority owned businesses engaged in outdoor advertising, surety insurance and broadband telecommunications services. The Company also maintains minority investments including investments in a bank, a national residential homebuilder, an aviation infrastructure company and commercial real estate services businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about our financing strategy, future operations, future financial position and results, market growth, total revenue, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the Company’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the Company’s forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements the Company make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to the Company’s estimates regarding the potential market opportunity for the Company’s current and future products and services, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competitive nature of the industries in which we conduct our business, general business and economic conditions, our ability to acquire suitable businesses, our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, the effect of a loss of, or financial distress of, any reinsurance company which we rely on for our insurance operations, the risks associated with our investments in both publicly traded securities and privately held businesses, our history of losses and ability to maintain profitability in the future, the Company’s expectations regarding the Company’s sales, expenses, gross margins and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of the Company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties which may be described in any subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed by the Company and the other reports the Company files with the SEC. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our website at www.bostonomaha.com. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

Contacts

Boston Omaha Corporation

Catherine Vaughan, 857-256-0079

contact@bostonomaha.com

Articoli correlati

NCR Technology Powers Teachers Federal Credit Union’s Digital Transformation, Celent Model Bank of the Year Award Win

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leading enterprise technology provider, partnered with Teachers Federal Credit Union (Teachers), one of...
Continua a leggere

IDEX Corporation to Webcast First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IDEX CORPORATION (NYSE:IEX) announced today that it has scheduled the broadcast of the company’s first quarter earnings...
Continua a leggere

Strategy Analytics: Amperex Technology is the Leading Smartphone Battery Vendor in 2021

Business Wire Business Wire -
Battery Cell Shipments Up 3% YoY BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The global market for smartphone battery cells achieved a total revenue of $8.7...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

NCR Technology Powers Teachers Federal Credit Union’s Digital Transformation, Celent Model Bank of the...

Business Wire