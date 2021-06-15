Boston Limited and Iguazio Partner to Operationalize AI for the Enterprise

TEL AVIV, Israel & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Iguazio, the data science & MLOps platform build for production, today announced a strategic partnership with Boston Limited, an NVIDIA Elite Partner and leading provider of high-performance, mission critical server and storage solutions. The partnership enables both companies to extend their offerings to enterprises across industries looking to bring data science into real life applications, and accelerate their path to production.

Data science is becoming a critical element of business strategy in enterprises across industries. Companies need better ways to implement their AI solutions in real-world environments, to help them cut costs, work more efficiently, and accelerate the rollout of new AI services and products for customers.

Yet as enterprises navigate the journey from data science to live AI applications, they often find the move to production challenging and complex. They need new tools and technologies to help manage this, especially as they scale.

This radical shift to transforming business models with AI typically requires highly customizable infrastructure, as well as a streamlined data science workflow to navigate the transformation effectively and efficiently. With the new partnership, Boston Limited will offer high-performance data center hardware and technical services, while Iguazio provides its data science platform which saves time and cost on getting AI to production.

“Our primary focus is to provide our customers with the ability to customize their solutions based on their toughest business requirements. The partnership with Iguazio allows us to facilitate greater enterprise AI capabilities within our existing storage and server solutions and combines it with our strong technical skills allows us to create the systems that will deliver the breakthrough performance required in the industry today” said Manoj Nayee, Managing Director, Boston Limited.

“As enterprises across industries are weaving AI into their products and services, they’re discovering just how complex it is to deploy AI efficiently and see business impact. According to industry research, 85% of AI projects never make it to production” said Asaf Somekh, CEO and co-founder of Iguazio. “AI solutions at scale require enterprises to embrace MLOps best practices, and invest in the right AI infrastructure solutions. Through our partnership with Boston, we’re excited to be able to empower more enterprises to take advantage of the promise of AI.”

Both companies have an extensive network of high‐profile partners, including NVIDIA, NetApp, Microsoft, AWS, Supermicro, AMD, IBM and Intel.

Boston Limited is the only NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) elite partner in North Europe to hold Deep Learning, GPU virtualization, HPC and Professional Virtualization competencies, and they offer services globally. Iguazio is one of the first partners in the NVIDIA DGX-Ready Software partner program, allowing enterprises to industrialize AI development workflow and realize the benefits of MLOps on NVIDIA DGX systems.

About Boston Limited

Boston Limited has been providing cutting edge technology since 1992 using Supermicro® building blocks. Our high performance, mission-critical server and storage solutions can be tailored for each specific client, helping you to create your ideal solution. From the initial specification, solution design and even full custom branding – we can help you solve your toughest business challenges simply and effectively.

About Iguazio

The Iguazio Data Science Platform enables enterprises to develop, deploy and manage AI applications at scale. With Iguazio, enterprises can run AI models in real time, deploy them anywhere (multi-cloud, on-prem or edge), and bring to life their most ambitious AI-driven strategies. Enterprises spanning a wide range of verticals, including financial services, manufacturing, smart mobility and telecoms use Iguazio to automate MLOps and create business impact through a multitude of real-time use cases such as fraud prevention, self-healing networks and location-based recommendations. Iguazio brings data science to life. Find out more on www.iguazio.com

Contacts

Iguazio Press Contact:



Sahar Dolev-Blitental



press@iguazio.com

Arfana Saddiquee



Arfana.Saddiquee@boston.co.uk

+44(0)1727 876 100



Marketing Manager – Vendor Relationships, Boston Limited



Monday to Friday, 9 AM to 5:30 PM GMT