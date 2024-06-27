Bosch Launches New Compact Washers and Dryers

New Lines Bring Full-Size Innovation to the Compact Category

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bosch home appliances, the award-winning home appliance brand, is launching two new lines of compact washers and dryers to help meet the needs of consumers seeking full-size innovation in small spaces. These new laundry machines will be available across Bosch’s 500 and 800 Series and include numerous advanced features that are new to Bosch’s compact appliance lines.









Both the new 500 and 800 Series models are equipped with Bosch’s Home Connect® technology, which offers additional program options, such as starting your cycle from your smartphone or tablet, remote monitoring, and the new “Smart Dry” feature that recommends the most suitable drying settings based on your last wash cycle.

With the 800 Series, Bosch is adding i-DOS™ technology that detects the size of the load, fabric type, and soil level so the washer can automatically dispense the perfect amount of liquid detergent needed for each load. The dryer also includes a “Steam Restore” feature to dry and refresh clothes, which reduces wrinkles and minimizes the need for ironing.

“With this launch, Bosch gives consumers the innovative features that compact appliances often lack,” said Tyler Kungl, Head of Business Unit Laundry – North America at BSH Home Appliances Group. “Bosch’s new laundry pairs deliver by combining a sleek design with the latest technology, all while being able to fit into small spaces.”

The new 500 and 800 Series laundry pairs are available at retailers nationwide, starting today, at price points ranging from $1,499-$1,849. For more information about the new laundry pairs and to find a retailer near you, please visit here.

Product features

Washer:

Increased drum capacity of 2.4 cubic feet to allow consumers more space for larger loads.

Increased spin speed of 1600 RPM, meaning clothes retain less moisture at the end of the washing cycle.

AquaStop® Plus consists of double walled hoses with a safety valve and leak detection technology in the bottom of the washer for 24-hour leak detection.

ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient mark in 2024 for leading energy efficiency in laundry.

Dryer:

Self-cleaning Condenser™ ensures consistent dry times and energy efficiency, load after load.

Improved Heat Pump Dryer*, faster dry times and better results with new and improved heat pump technology i . *New to the 800 Series

. ENERGY STAR® Most Efficient mark in 2024 for leading energy efficiency in laundry.

About Bosch Home Appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency, and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, a global leader in the home appliance industry. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C. To learn more: https://www.bosch-home.com/us/

i compared to previous Bosch heat pump dryer, model WTW87NH1UC

