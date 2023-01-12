Borton-Lawson Joins Top ENR Firm Verdantas, Strengthening National Platform of Technology Integrated Engineering Solutions

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PeopleFocused–Verdantas, a private-equity backed provider of engineering, planning, science, and technical services to clients on environmental and sustainable infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired Borton-Lawson (along with its subsidiary, Precise Visual Technologies, “PVT”), a provider of engineering, science and business optimizing technology consulting services. Borton-Lawson strengthens Verdantas’ position with facilities, transportation, real estate, water, and energy clients, enabling their digital transformation strategies.

“Borton-Lawson’s impact on our clients will be immediate, as we add bench strength to our sustainable civil infrastructure capabilities while also bringing new offerings that deliver facility solutions and value-added digital capabilities to the clients we serve across the US. I share the excitement of all our employees in welcoming Borton-Lawson’s unique and capable leadership and technical professionals to the team,” said Gerry Salontai, CEO of Verdantas.

Andra Kidd, Chief Growth and Strategy Officer of Verdantas, remarked, “Borton-Lawson’s approach to combining engineering expertise with digital technology to optimize their clients’ business operations and provide unique digital solutions in decision-making is the future of the environmental and sustainable infrastructure consulting industry.”

Borton-Lawson President & CEO Frank Joanlanne says: “I am truly humbled by the culture we have created and the business we have built. Joining Verdantas, a nationally recognized firm, will allow us to get to that next level by offering all employees opportunities to grow, enhancing our service offerings to clients, and enabling further investment in the latest technology.”

Tony Brindisi, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at RTC Partners, said, “We are very pleased to welcome the team at Borton-Lawson and Precise Visual Technologies to Verdantas. Borton-Lawson brings new technical and professional expertise enabling us to enhance our service offering for clients, broadening opportunities for employees, and creating value for shareholders.”

About Borton-Lawson

Borton-Lawson, established in 1988, combines technology with engineering expertise to deliver solutions in various markets. Nationally recognized, Borton-Lawson prides itself on its dedication to creating a great company for all 170 employees located across Pennsylvania, with offices in Wilkes-Barre, Lehigh Valley, and Pittsburgh. Precise Visual Technologies (PVT) is a wholly owned subsidiary that provides comprehensive technology and business optimization through digital transformation. PVT’s goal is to prepare clients to operate in a business environment that is technologically advanced and digitally connected.

About Verdantas

Verdantas currently employs over 650 people in 29 offices across the US and is home to many of the industry’s top scientists, engineers, and technical experts. Verdantas operates a people-first culture, concentrating on the well-being of its employees, clients, and the communities where they live and work. The company is actively hiring across all disciplines and seeking additional companies with a strategic and cultural fit.

About RTC Partners

RTC Partners is a private equity firm that invests in and builds strong businesses with committed management teams in the professional, business, and healthcare services industries. The firm’s dedicated emphasis on human capital, combined with its thoughtful approach to both organic and inorganic opportunities, allows organizations to unlock the next stage of growth while enabling sustainable and long-term value creation for all stakeholders. RTC is actively seeking additional platforms and add-on acquisitions in its markets. For more information, visit rtcpartners.com.

Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Stradling, Yocca, Carlson and Rauth, P.C. acted as legal counsel, and BDO USA, LLP and CohnReznick, LLP acted as financial and tax advisors on behalf of RTC and its affiliates.

