Bordeaux-Based eDevice SA to Assume Commercialization of Innovative TwoCan PulseTM Telecardiology Monitoring System

MERIGNAC, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eDevice SA, a health technology company focused on telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, announced today that it has taken over the commercialization of TwoCan PulseTM, an innovative telecardiology monitoring system, from Boston Scientific. “ Since the beginning, eDevice has been the developer of this innovation in the French market and we wish the team well on the continued success of TwoCan PulseTM,” François Birard, business unit manager of Boston Scientific in France, said.

Created under the guidance of premier cardiologists, TwoCan PulseTM was a collaborative development between Boston Scientific and eDevice aimed at advancing telecardiology and has been deployed in France since launching in February 2018. TwoCan PulseTM, composed of a home monitor, medical peripherals, a smart algorithm, and a web application, was specifically designed to allow cardiologists to remotely monitor patients who exhibit symptoms of potential congestive heart failure.

“ At eDevice, we are excited to have been on this journey from the beginning and committed to continue serving healthcare providers and the patients who stand to benefit from TwoCan PulseTM,” says Shanti Ramakrishnan – CEO of eDevice SA.

About eDevice

With more than 650,000 connected patients served globally, eDevice is a leading provider of connected care platform solutions for the healthcare industry for over 15 years. The company is the chosen connectivity partner for Medical Devices companies such as Medtronic, Honeywell, Philips, and a technology provider for healthcare participants committed to delivering care virtually and remotely.

