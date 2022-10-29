<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BAH–Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting and engineering services firm Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., today announced preliminary results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023.


Booz Allen’s press release is available at:

investors.boozallen.com

Booz Allen’s earnings presentation is available at:

Booz Allen will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, October 28, 2022, to discuss the financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2023. Analysts and institutional investors may participate by registering online at investors.boozallen.com. Participants are requested to register a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on October 28, 2022, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 30,000 people globally as of September 30, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Contacts

Media Relations – Jessica Klenk, 703-377-4296

Investor Relations – Nathan P. Rutledge, 202-440-3943

