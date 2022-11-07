Booz Allen Achieves Mansfield Rule Certification

Legal department demonstrates its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that it has achieved Mansfield Rule Certification after completing the two year-long Mansfield Rule: Legal Department Edition 2.0 (MRLD 2.0) program. This certification establishes the firm’s commitment to considering diverse candidate pools in its legal department.

Booz Allen’s is one of only 41 legal departments to become MRLD 2.0 certified this year. Companies that achieve this certification have affirmatively considered women, LGBTQ+, lawyers with disabilities, and racial/ethnic minority lawyers — at least 50 percent of the candidate pool — for the legal department’s top roles and for outside counsel representation.

“This Mansfield Rule Certification affirms Booz Allen’s longstanding commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. It is our goal to recruit, retain and advance the next generation of legal leaders that will bring new innovation and insight to our business and our clients,” said Nancy Laben, Chief Legal Officer at Booz Allen Hamilton.

The MRLD 2.0 is modeled after the Mansfield Rule for law firms which emerged in 2016 from a Diversity Lab Women in Law hackathon, challenging law firms to consider women and people of color as at least 30 percent of their candidate pool. The MRLD 2.0 requires legal departments to implement tracking and processes that prompt them to consider a broader pool of candidates when hiring and promoting lawyers for internal and outside counsel roles.

“Participating in MRLD 2.0 has helped our legal department build and elevate our diverse talent pipeline across all levels,” said Josh Petty, general counsel for Booz Allen. “Representation matters, and we’re excited to show our dedication to that through our MRLD 2.0 certification.”

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 30,000 people globally as of September 30, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

