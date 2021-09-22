Boosted Commerce Announces Key Executive Hire, Juan Paul Ramirez, Former CTO of Goop

As Boosted continues to grow its portfolio of 35+ eCommerce brands, the platform will invest in industry-leading technology development

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boosted Commerce, the leading consumer eCommerce platform that acquires, launches and grows third-party businesses on Amazon and Shopify, today announces key executive hire, CTO Juan Paul Ramirez, former CTO of goop.

Ramirez joins Boosted with a unique combination of decades-long experience as the former CTO at goop, who guided the multi-million-dollar brand into a digital-first property. Prior to goop, Ramirez was the Chief Technology Officer at Connexity, which was recently acquired by Taboola for $800M. At Connexity, he built the multi-billion-impression-per-day affiliate platform, the original online merchant rating and review program, Bizrate.com, and the latest way to save online, TaDa.com. Juan Paul played a substantial role in the delivery of every software application across the company.

“At my core, I’m a builder. I like to get in at the early stages,” said Ramirez. “I’m excited to have the opportunity to invest the culmination of my years of experience in growing the business and introducing new software that will enable us to evaluate and actualize the full potential of our brands. Boosted has already chosen dozens of winning companies. It’s time to accelerate our growth through our advanced technology, so we can get behind what will be the biggest global brands in food, health and wellness,” he said.

“Juan Paul is a unicorn in the eCommerce space. His deep experience in DTC, marketplace, and marketing technology allows us to move even faster in building the data infrastructure that allows us to buy and build generational brands more effectively than anyone in the space,” said Boosted’s Co-Founder, Keith Richman. His joining, combined with the fact that we have already grown our team 3x in 2021, puts us in an ideal position to exceed our goals in 2022 and beyond.

If you’re interested in joining the team, or want to learn more, visit boostedcommerce.com.

About Boosted Commerce

Boosted Commerce buys, builds, and grows high quality commerce brands. Through its use of proprietary data and technology, Boosted identifies market opportunities, product trends, and emerging brands. Boosted then fuels rapid growth of its portfolio using its “Boosted Brain” playbook containing over 750 eCommerce operating procedures. Boosted has acquired over 30 brands, which boast category-leading products distributed across Amazon, Walmart, and other retail channels along with a competitive D2C presence. Successful entrepreneurs in their own right, Boosted’s founders, Keith Richman and Charlie Chanaratsopon, not only bring strong retail and digital marketing experience to the organization, but are also passionate about helping founders achieve their vision. With the end customer top-of-mind, the Boosted team prides itself on a product-first approach to the growth and development of its portfolio. Boosted Commerce has raised $380M in capital and its portfolio of brands include Simplified Skin, Tub Cubby, and Asterwood Naturals. For more information, visit https://boostedcommerce.com/.

Contacts

Press:



Bevel



Morgan Borer



Morgan@bevelpr.com