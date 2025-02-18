Boomi Unveils Comprehensive API Management to Combat API Sprawl and Power Agentic AI

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent integration and automation leader, today unveiled its comprehensive API Management (APIM) solution, delivering cloud-scale APIM alongside market-leading integration and automation, data management, and AI capabilities as part of the Boomi Enterprise Platform. Comprised of Boomi’s existing API Management offering along with assets recently acquired from both Cloud Software Group and APIIDA, Boomi API Management enables enterprises to conquer API chaos, power agentic AI, and unleash their business potential – transforming APIs into strategic drivers of growth.

According to IDC, organizations with GenAI enhanced applications/services in production have roughly five times more APIs than organizations not yet investing significantly in GenAI1. Without proper management, the resulting ‘API sprawl’ can overwhelm teams, create chaos, and introduce security risks. As APIs fuel the AI Era by enabling seamless data access, system integration, and autonomous decision-making, Boomi API Management plays a critical role in addressing API sprawl by enhancing discoverability, security, and scalability – helping businesses unlock the transformative potential of AI while adapting to evolving user personas and demands.

“APIs have become the backbone of AI-driven innovation, enabling seamless interaction between AI models, agents, and enterprise systems," said Shari Lava, Senior Research Director, AI and Automation at IDC. "Effective API management is no longer optional — it is critical for organizations to ensure security, scalability, and governance while reducing complexity and API sprawl. Without a robust APIM strategy, businesses risk losing control over their AI initiatives and missing out on their full transformative potential."

Boomi API Management is a flexible, holistic solution with support for Boomi and third-party API gateways. The offering, powered by Boomi AI Agents, helps enterprises close security gaps, tackle API sprawl, and transform technology investments into a competitive advantage. Unlike API Management point solutions, Boomi API Management is part of the Boomi Enterprise Platform, which brings together market-leading capabilities for integration and automation, data management, and AI management to deliver unmatched performance and business value in a single platform.

According to Sebastiaan Kalshoven, CTO of De Volksbank, "Boomi provides De Volksbank's management and IT teams with transparency across the entire API landscape of different runtime vendors. It scans all APIs and creates the security and quality score to strengthen API governance and enables the implementation of different dev portals for internal and external use. It brings together technical and business stakeholders and provides a clear view on the realized business value.”

Key capabilities of Boomi API Management

Fortify Governance for all APIs: Transform data, applications, and AI assets into secure, scalable APIs that fuel innovation while safeguarding critical information. Unify and govern APIs to eliminate shadow APIs, boost quality and reusability, and enable AI-ready workflows.

Scale Infinitely in the Cloud: Power mission-critical applications and AI with elastic scalability that delivers superior performance and reliability. Enable seamless collaboration and speed to meet the demands of diverse personas and dynamic business needs.

Connect Everything on one Platform: Fuel revenue growth and accelerate outcomes by connecting APIs, applications, data, and AI on a single platform. Gain real-time insights and unlock new possibilities with AI-driven experiences, enhanced efficiency, and lower costs.

"APIs underpin the global digital economy and play a vital role in the AI Era — managing them effectively is crucial for success," said Ed Macosky, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Boomi. "Boomi API Management unlocks the full potential of APIs, accelerating growth and digital transformation. By uniting industry-leading integration, automation, and data management, Boomi sets a new standard for API management and AI innovation — helping organizations achieve business outcomes faster."

Read our blog post "The State of API Management: Challenges and Opportunities" to learn more about how Boomi API Management can help organizations navigate the complexities of modern API ecosystems.

