Bone Solutions Launches Mg OSTEOINJECT Injectable Magnesium-Based Bone Void Filler

COLLEYVILLE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bonesolutions—Bone Solutions Inc. (BSI), an orthobiologics technology company located in Colleyville, Texas, announced today the immediate commercial launch of Mg OSTEOINJECT, the first injectable bone void filler in the U.S. to incorporate magnesium – a critical component for bone health and development. This flowable product is designed to promote bone repair and regeneration within insufficiency and micro fractures.

“We are excited to bring our latest innovative orthopedic technological advancement to surgeons and their patients,” stated BSI president and CEO, Drew Diaz. “As the only magnesium-based bone repair product for insufficiency fractures, Mg OSTEOINJECT provides a surgical solution that is unlike anything currently available on the market.”

The efficacy of magnesium was a key component of BSI’s approach to developing the Mg OSTEOINJECT technology. Magnesium contains high specific strength and a modulus of elasticity that closely resembles human bone. Approximately 60% of magnesium in the body resides in the bones, contributing to the structural development of bone and playing a key role in the absorption and regulation of calcium. Because of these characteristics, Mg OSTEOINJECT is resorbable and is designed to safely assimilate back into the body during the healing process as it is replaced with bone.

Mg OSTEOINJECT is currently being distributed to facilities and surgical centers nationwide for immediate clinical use.

About Bone Solutions Inc.

Bone Solutions Inc. (‘BSI’) is a specialized medical device company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes through biologically safe, fully resorbable magnesium-based orthopedic implant solutions, with a focus on addressing complex procedures and cost reduction. The company is developing various new orthopedic technologies within its FDA-cleared magnesium-based platform.

“Mg OSTEOINJECT” is a registered trademark of Bone Solutions, Inc.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Paul Williams, MediaLine Communications, 310-569-0023



paul@medialinecommunications.com

Company Contact:



Drew Diaz, Bone Solutions Inc., 817-809-8850



diaz@bonesolutions.net