BondLink Appoints Lynn Martin and Joe Geraci to Board of Directors

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MuniLand–BondLink, the leading provider of financial technology for governments issuing bonds in the $4 trillion municipal bond market, announced the appointments of Lynn Martin, President of Fixed Income & Data Services at Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) (“ICE”), and Joe Geraci, partner at Old Orchard Capital and former Citi executive, to its Board of Directors.





“We’re thrilled to have Lynn and Joe join BondLink’s board,” said Colin MacNaught, the company’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Both bring an incredible wealth of experience and leadership in the municipal bond market, from building teams to creating new distribution channels to developing the bond market’s largest trading platform. Their distinct backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable as we advance into our next phases of growth.”

As President of Fixed Income & Data Services at ICE, Lynn is responsible for managing ICE’s global data and fixed income businesses including the ICE Bonds execution venues and pricing and analytics, reference data, indices, desktop solutions, consolidated feeds and connectivity services that cover all major asset classes. She also serves on the SEC’s Fixed Income Market Structure Advisory Committee.

“The municipal bond market continues to be an important area of focus for us and is a sector where we can bring more efficiency and transparency to help our customers manage risk,” said Lynn Martin, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. “BondLink’s efforts to empower issuers by offering greater access to technology and information is a great match for how we’ve built our business at ICE, and we’re excited to work with them as they expand their offering and network of customers.”

Prior to joining Old Orchard as a Partner in 2021, Joe was a Managing Director and co-Head of Global Spread Products within Markets at Citi, responsible globally for its Credit, Securitized, Structured Finance and Municipal Securities businesses. Before that, he was Deputy Head of the Municipal Securities Division at Citi where he ran Municipal Markets, Public Finance, and Citi Community Capital (“CCC”). Joe also served on Citi’s Markets and Securities Services Management and Trading Management Committees, and was formerly Vice Chair of the MSRB.

“I’m thrilled to join BondLink,” said Geraci. “I’m a big believer in technology, and BondLink’s platform is the perfect application to help issuers engage with investors. With such a focus on public infrastructure and the municipal bond market’s digital evolution, now is the time to get this best-in-class software in the hands of issuers so they can access capital more efficiently.”

About BondLink

Led by founders Colin MacNaught, CEO, and Carl Query, CTO, BondLink’s cloud-based debt management software is the $4 trillion municipal bond market’s first fully-integrated operating platform for public sector CFOs raising capital from institutional and retail investors. BondLink clients issued nearly $50 billion in 2020, and its network of issuers expands across more than 30 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink is backed by top investors, including Intercontinental Exchange, Franklin Templeton Investments, Coatue, and Accomplice. For more information, please visit www.bondlink.com.

