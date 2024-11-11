Bond Vet Unleashes AI-Driven Data Technology with Domo to Stay Ahead of the Pack

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Bond Vet, a full-service veterinary clinic offering primary care, wellness services, surgical procedures and urgent care for pets, has selected Domo as its global data technology platform. This collaboration underscores Bond Vet’s strategy of combining compassionate, high-quality veterinary care with the latest advancements in technology and operational efficiency. By integrating innovative and automated solutions, the practice can dedicate more time to caring for pets and pet parents, improving patient outcomes and client experiences.





Bond Vet, founded in Brooklyn, New York, in 2019, began with a mission to strengthen the human-animal bond through compassionate, high-quality pet care. Now with over 50 locations nationwide, Bond Vet brings a new approach to veterinary medicine—offering urgent, comforting and accessible care. The clinics provide sustainable veterinary careers and outstanding medical services, ranging from wellness exams, vaccinations, spay/neuter services and surgeries to dental cleanings and international health certificates, along with their trademark urgent and routine care.

Before implementing Domo, Bond Vet faced significant challenges in managing data from multiple, disconnected systems across the business. The process of compiling reports and generating insights was both time-consuming and inefficient for the data analytics team. Recognizing the need for a more effective solution, Joe Altobelli, Chief Financial Officer and Sarah Snipes, Head of Data & Operational Excellence, sought a streamlined, AI-driven approach to aggregate and analyze the company’s data, ultimately turning to Domo.

The Domo platform will give Bond Vet powerful predictive analytical capabilities with intuitive, user-friendly interfaces, which will empower teams across all departments to harness real-time insights, foster more informed decisions and increase agility in responding to market trends.

This technology will significantly optimize performance across key business areas, including clinical operations, finance, marketing, business development and customer service, by providing teams with deeper insights into customer needs, as well as increasing operational performance.

“We are excited to partner with Domo,” said Joe Altobelli, Bond Vet’s Chief Financial Officer. “With the rapid growth of data in today’s business landscape, Bond Vet recognizes the critical need for powerful data analysis capabilities. Domo integrates advanced and predictive analytics, machine learning and real-time data processing to provide actionable insights that empower teams to make data-driven decisions with greater speed and accuracy.”

“Bond Vet’s commitment to better serve its customers – human and pet alike – is showcased in how the company gathers and leverages data and key insights to transform their business,” said Mark Maughan, chief analytics officer and SVP of customer success at Domo. “It’s rewarding to see how Bond Vet is revolutionizing how veterinarians and pet care services operate, all while driving business growth and performance.”

To learn more about how innovative organizations like Bond Vet are using Domo to put data to work for everyone, visit www.domo.com/customers.

About Bond Vet

Bond Vet is a veterinarian-founded company on a mission to create meaningful bonds between pets and their people through better pet care. The company is redefining the veterinary industry with an emphasis on design, technology, service, and culture. That means welcoming, clean spaces for pets and people, state-of-the-art equipment, and convenient access to doctors, with weekend hours and same-day availability. Bond Vet’s first clinic opened in June 2019 in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn, and now has 50+ locations across the Northeast, offering primary and urgent care for cats and dogs. More information can be found at bondvet.com.

About Domo

Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.

For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Domo is a registered trademark of Domo, Inc.

