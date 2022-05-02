Boingo Wireless Hires Tanya Lynch as New Vice President of Human Resources

Seasoned HR executive joins Boingo’s leadership team

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of cellular distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, has hired Tanya Lynch as vice president, human resources. Lynch will lead all HR functions for Boingo, including employee engagement, training and development programs, diversity and inclusion initiatives, recruitment and day-to-day workforce operations.





“We are pleased to welcome Tanya to the Boingo team,” said Mike Finley, Boingo CEO. “With extensive HR experience across the wireless and technology industries, Tanya’s leadership will help Boingo grow our people, our culture and our business as we keep people and things connected around the world.”

Boingo Wireless has been named a ‘Best Place to Work’ for its leadership, corporate culture, pay and benefits, work environment, training and development, and more. Lynch will further expand company and employee programs, focused on driving new engagement across a hybrid office and remote workforce, new skill trainings for employees, and support for diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives. This includes leadership of Boingo Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that celebrate diverse talents and empower employees of underrepresented identity groups.

Lynch comes to Boingo with more than 15 years of progressive HR experience supporting employee relations, staffing, employee development and change management. Prior to Boingo, she held HR executive roles for Mouser Electronics, a TTI/Berkshire Hathaway Company, and the Neiman Marcus Group. Lynch also helped drive company growth for Nokia, where she served as an HR consultant.

“There’s a reason Boingo is a ‘Best Place to Work’ and I look forward to continuing this legacy as we help shape the future of wireless connectivity,” said Lynch.

Boingo is hiring across all departments. To explore open positions and learn more about the Boingo culture, visit boingo.com/careers.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc. simplifies complex wireless challenges to connect people, business and things. We design, build and manage converged, neutral host public and private networks at major venues around the world. Boingo’s vast footprint of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, small cells and macro towers securely powers innovation and connectivity in airports, transit stations, stadiums, military bases, hospitals, commercial properties and enterprises worldwide. Learn more at boingo.com.

