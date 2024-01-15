Boggi Milano Partners with XY Retail for Enhanced Unified Commerce Experience

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–XY Retail, a leader in omnichannel retail solutions, today announced that renowned Italian fashion house, Boggi Milano, has chosen XY Retail as its preferred platform for unified commerce.





The partnership represents a further and significant improvement in the Omnichannel transformation process launched some time ago from Boggi with extreme success.

By leveraging XY Retail’s innovative platform, Boggi Milano will introduce a fully functional mobile Point of Sale (POS) into their established network of 218 stores in 40 countries, and will enjoy the benefits of a robust unified commerce system, with easy upgrades, effortless expansion to new regions, and the ability to rapidly integrate new functionalities.

“Choosing XY Retail aligns perfectly with Boggi Milano’s vision of providing a seamless and sophisticated shopping experience. Their comprehensive platform allows us to manage our operations more efficiently and cater to our customers’ evolving needs”, said Marco Benasedo, CIO of Boggi Milano. “We are particularly excited about the possibilities that a fully functional mobile POS will bring to our stores, enhancing our ability to offer personalized services to our clients.”

This partnership will enhance Boggi Milano’s retail strategy by integrating online and offline channels, creating a seamless and cohesive customer journey. XY Retail’s microservices-based platform ensures that upgraded features and functionalities are easily accessible to serve customers and streamline operations, facilitating continuous innovation and efficiency.

Furthermore, it supports Boggi Milano’s global expansion ambitions by providing essential tools for smooth market entry, including multi-language support, payment virtualization, and compliance.

XY Retail’s advanced mobile Point of Sale (POS) will also empower Boggi Milano’s in-store teams to provide exceptional customer service and offer personalized shopping experiences, further solidifying the brand’s position as a leader in the premium fashion industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with Boggi Milano, a very successful brand that epitomizes style and quality,” said Susan Jeffers, CEO of XY Retail. “Our platform is designed to support the dynamic needs of premium brands like Boggi Milano. We are committed to driving their innovation forward and elevating their customer experience and retail operations.”

This news is the latest in a series of new partnerships for XY Retail as the company continues to and grow its roster of collaborations with the world’s leading luxury brands.

