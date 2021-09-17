Boch Center Using Modern Security to Improve Safety and Experience for Patrons as Venue Reopens

State-of-the-art weapons detection allows patrons to walk freely through the entrance, using Evolv Technology

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boch Center announced today it will be utilizing the world’s leading weapons detection screening solution as it reopens its doors for the first time since closing in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wang Theatre, a venue operated as part of Boch Center, will open Saturday, September 18th, featuring four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit. The screening solution, Evolv Express® from Evolv Technology, uses advanced sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect weapons at venue entrances while providing visitors with a touchless, friction-free experience. Patrons are no longer forced to wait in long lines at metal detectors, or experience invasive bag checks, wands or pat downs by security personnel.

“Evolv Express represents the next generation of physical security,” said Eric Nell, Director of Theater Operations & Security. “As the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, our patrons want a touchless experience. At the same time, they want to have peace of mind that we are providing them with the safest possible environment to gather. Evolv is at the forefront of transforming the world of physical security and we are proud to be using their solution.”

Each Evolv Express system can screen up to 3,600 people an hour, which is 10 times faster than traditional checkpoint systems. The systems use a combination of sensors, screens and cameras combined with an AI-enabled software architecture to immediately distinguish between a gun and innocuous objects, such as a smartphone.

Evolv’s solutions are used by hundreds of customers at some of the most iconic venues in the world, including Lincoln Center, Six Flags and several MLB, National Football League and Major League Soccer facilities. Evolv systems have been used to screen more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration in the U.S.

“We are proud to partner with the Boch Center to enhance patron experience and safety,” said Evolv Technology CEO Peter George. “Our vision is a safer world for people to work, learn and play, and our mission is to transform security to enhance people’s lives. We know that Boch Center shares the same sense of purpose and is committed to providing their customers with the most advanced technology for their safety, while improving their experience each time they visit.”

Guests will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show. Learn more about Boch Center’s continued COVID-19 precautions here.

About Boch Center

The Boch Center is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits performing arts institutions and a guardian of the historic Wang and Shubert Theatres. As New England’s largest cultural venue, the Boch Center is home to theater, classical and popular music, dance, comedy, opera, Broadway musicals, family entertainment, and more.

Located in Boston’s historic Theater District, the Boch Center also offers a diverse mix of educational, cultural and community outreach initiatives, including the City Spotlights Leadership Program and the Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame; collaborates with artists and local nonprofit arts organizations; preserves historic venues; and acts as a champion for Greater Boston’s arts and cultural community. Learn more at bochcenter.org.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is a leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world’s most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the potential of the Evolv Express® security system are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “should,” “could,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company’s performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation the risk factors set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our proxy statement/prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 28, 2021, as updated by the risk factors disclosed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in our Form 8-K, filed with the SEC on July 22, 2021, and in our other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC.

These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Contacts

Fitzgerald Barth



fbarth@evolvtechnology.com