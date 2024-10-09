Bob Gold & Associates’ Chris Huppertz Hosts Fireside Chat Exploring Converged Broadband & Entertainment at Broadband Nation Expo 2024

BG&A’s Vice President and General Manager Will Discuss Strategies on Scaling Fiber Operations and Delivering Superior Customer Experience

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BGA—Bob Gold & Associates, a 27-year-old boutique PR & Marketing services agency focused on Technology, Media and Telecom, today announced that Vice President and General Manager, Chris Huppertz, will be a featured speaker at the Broadband Nation Expo, taking place October 9-11 at the Gaylord Convention Center in Washington, D.C.





Broadband Nation Expo is the premier event bringing together industry experts, government officials and service providers to discuss the future of broadband in the United States, as well as pertinent solutions and strategies to bridge the digital divide.

Chris will moderate a fireside chat titled “Making Sense of the Converged Broadband and Entertainment Landscape” on Thursday, October 10. The session will feature two dynamic industry leaders from CSG – Reid Jenkins, Vice President, Strategic Business; and Rick Fernandez, Director, Product Management – as they discuss strategies and solutions for scaling fiber networks, improving operational efficiency and leveraging customer experience and AI to differentiate in an increasingly competitive market.

“The broadband industry is evolving at a breakneck pace, with service providers facing unprecedented challenges in scaling operations while meeting skyrocketing customer demands,” said Chris Huppertz. “As networks become more complex and competition intensifies, traditional strategies are no longer sufficient. Providers need innovative solutions to not only deploy fiber efficiently, but also deliver seamless customer experiences.”

Chris Huppertz brings over a decade of experience in public relations and marketing for telecommunications, media and technology companies. Chris’s deep understanding of emerging tech, combined with a charismatic leadership, makes him a sought-after advisor for clients ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

Stay connected with the Broadband Nation Expo at https://www.broadbandnationexpo.com and on LinkedIn and X.

About Bob Gold & Associates

Bob Gold & Associates is a data-driven PR and marketing agency focused on technology, media and telecom, and is recognized for its creative strategies, engaging storytelling and communications programs that propel businesses forward. Established in 1997, the agency has earned numerous accolades, including founder Bob Gold being named PRSA-LA’s 2019 Communications Professional of the Year and induction as a Cable TV Pioneer, and ranks among the top 100 Best PR Agencies in America by Forbes in 2021.

Through its proprietary BG&A Insight™ methodology, the firm develops uniquely tailored strategies for each client, focusing on data and analysis to thrive in today’s digital-first world. As a strategic partner, BG&A extends its expertise across the full spectrum of communications needs. The agency’s global reach is facilitated through its offices in Los Angeles, New York City, Denver and Portland in addition to being a co-founder of WIN PR Group, a global network of hi-tech PR firms. For more information, visit www.bobgoldpr.com.

About Broadband Nation Expo

Broadband Nation Expo unites broadband service providers and industry partners with academic, local, state and federal government leaders to focus on solving complex broadband-related issues. In collaboration with the Telecommunications Industry Association, the 2024 event takes place October 9-11 in Washington, D.C. Fierce Network is the official media partner of Broadband Nation Expo.

