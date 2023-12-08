Board Named a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

BOSTON, Massachusetts & CHIASSO, Switzerland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#analytics—Board, the global leader for Intelligent Planning Solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software.





The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed Board’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

“We are thrilled to be named a Leader for the second consecutive year. We believe this recognition is indicative of the incredible value and positive impact our Intelligent Planning Solutions bring to global businesses,” said Jeff Casale, CEO of Board. “In today’s uncertain markets, organizations need a trusted enterprise partner to help innovate and enhance their financial planning and analysis processes to plan smarter and succeed faster. Our solution integrates planning processes in a single platform, offering strategy, finance, and operations with real-time analysis and data sharing, to deliver a truly intelligent approach.”

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct: Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow; Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well; Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others; Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.

About Board

Board Intelligent Planning Solutions help over 2,000 organizations worldwide plan smarter, enable actionable insights, and achieve better outcomes. Industry leaders trust Board to unify strategy, finance, and operations through more integrated and intelligent planning, so they can take full control of performance. Partnering with Board, global companies such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have transformed their planning processes to build a competitive edge.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International is recognized by leading analysts including BARC, Gartner, and IDC.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software, Regina Crowder, Farrah Watson, Matthew Mowrey, December 2023 (TBA)

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

