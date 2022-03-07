Board International Appoints Louis Peacock as Chief Customer Officer

Former Anaplan executive brings more than 20 years of customer success leadership and SaaS planning expertise

“Louis brings a winning combination of high impact customer success leadership and proven SaaS planning expertise to Board,” said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. “I am excited to have Louis lead our customer organization and take it to the next level, as we continue to deliver on our vision for transformative customer success amongst modern agile enterprises and build on our fantastic momentum this year.”

Louis Peacock formerly built and led customer success initiatives worldwide at Anaplan, both as Strategic VP of Global Customer success, and previously, as VP EMEA Customer Success. Peacock brings to Board a track record of executive leadership experience in enabling and scaling customer success and services functions, as well as vital customer communities and extended partner eco-systems.

An expert in enabling high impact customer programs in the cloud-native enterprise SaaS space, prior to joining Board, Peacock had been serving at Talkwalker as Chief Customer Officer. Peacock’s knowledge and dedication to customer success and extensive background in planning and analytics strengthens Board’s focus on customer intelligence and excellence in line with company’s long-term vision.

“I am delighted to be leading Board’s focus on relentless customer value and success as enterprises seek to plan smarter, drive business outcomes and lead transformation,” said Louis Peacock, Chief Customer Officer at Board International.

“Board’s powerful decision-making platform and solutions are the winning ingredients for progressive enterprises wanting to make an impact right now, with intelligent planning throughout finance and operations. I’m excited to build the next chapter of success during a period of huge momentum and opportunity here at Board.”

