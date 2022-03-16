BMW Group and Adobe Expand Partnership for a Seamless Customer Journey

The BMW Group continues to expand its partnership with Adobe as part of its digital transformation of marketing and sales

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today announced that BMW Group (BMWYY), one of the world’s largest automobile and motorcycle manufacturers, has expanded its relationship with Adobe as part of its digital transformation of its sales and marketing division. BMW Group, which includes BMW, Rolls-Royce, MINI and BMW Motorrad, is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud to deliver personalized digital experiences, as it advances toward the goal of selling a quarter of all its vehicles online within the next three years.

With a data-driven, personalized approach, BMW Group will provide customers with seamless online and offline experiences, including customized vehicles, doorstep delivery and personalized post-purchase services.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the same superior service whether they interact with our businesses online or offline,” said Jens Thiemer, senior vice president Customer & Brand BMW at BMW Group. “Adobe technology gives us real-time data and insights that enable us to deliver personalized experiences to our customers that build trust and create relevance. For us, this is the optimal connection between Human Centricity and Tech Magic.”

“Customers want experiences that are tailored toward their individual interests and needs,” said Anil Chakravarthy, president, Digital Experience Business at Adobe. “The BMW Group impressively demonstrates that it serves the premium segment with a premium experience across all touchpoints. This creates trusted, loyal relationships with customers. We are delighted to support the BMW Group as a partner in its digital transformation.”

Data-Driven Approach Brings Dealerships and Digital Together

Today, customers use a variety of touchpoints to engage with an automotive brand, both online – through company websites or social media channels – and offline on the showroom floor. To unite the two, BMW Group is using the integrated capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud to intelligently link physical retail with online shopping and deliver well-targeted and connected customer experiences across all channels. This also includes a consistent focus on the protection of personal data. For this reason, the BMW Group only uses information that customers have individually authorized.

For example, prospects can obtain detailed information about vehicles and services on the BMW Group’s website and use an online configurator to put together their dream vehicle based on their personal requirements in the future. The purchase can be completed directly online, with the vehicle delivered to the customer’s doorstep on request. Customers also have the option of paying a visit to their trusted car dealer who, using details from the buyer’s online history, will put the finishing details on a vehicle customized to the consumer’s preferences.

Using the data-driven capabilities of Adobe Experience Cloud, BMW Group can make personalized and relevant recommendations. Relevant information includes their purchase history and important data that customers provide after purchasing their vehicle. This allows BMW Group to suggest additional services or technical options tailored to customers’ individual preferences to maximize the driving experience.

Building Trust with Customers in the Digital Era

By personalizing digital experiences with Adobe Experience Cloud, the BMW Group has an opportunity to build even closer, more trusted relationships with its customers. Adobe’s innovations provide solutions for content creation, asset management, content velocity and streamlined workflows that deliver experiences at the scale and premium quality customers demand.

In addition to Adobe Experience Cloud, BMW Group uses Adobe Creative Cloud for Enterprise, as well as Adobe Acrobat and Adobe Acrobat Sign. With the full range of creative applications at its fingertips, BMW Group is able to create high quality content at scale to engage with customers on every step on their journey.

About BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2021, the BMW Group sold over 2.5 million passenger vehicles and more than 194,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2020 was € 5.222 billion on revenues amounting to € 98.990 billion. As of 31 December 2020, the BMW Group had a workforce of 120,726 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set its course for the future early on and is making sustainability and resource efficiency the focus of the company’s strategic direction – from the supply chain, through production, to the end of the use phase, for all its products.

