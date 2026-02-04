BMG Money Reinforces Its Mission to Advance Financial Wellness with Sqwire Partnership

New Partnership Provides Employers with Turnkey Solution to Combat Financial Stress Affecting 70% of American Workers

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BMG Money today announced its latest strategic partnership with Sqwire, the #1 financial wellness platform for work and school, marking a major milestone in the company's mission to deliver comprehensive financial empowerment.

The platform will be available to BMG Money's employees as well as employer partners and direct customers nationwide. This partnership underscores BMG Money's unwavering commitment to employee financial wellness. By integrating Sqwire's cutting-edge platform with its proven LoansAtWork program, lender WebBank, BMG Money is creating a powerful ecosystem that equips employees with the tools, knowledge, and resources to take control of their financial futures.

"We're not just expanding our services. We're reimagining what financial wellness means for working Americans," said Kieran Noonan, CEO & President at BMG Money. "This partnership with Sqwire is a game-changer. We're combining accessible lending solutions with world-class financial wellness tools to help employees build confidence, lessen financial stress, and achieve lasting financial security."

Sqwire's platform delivers practical, actionable resources that transform how people manage money, make financial decisions, and navigate life's financial challenges. BMG Money's decision to make the platform available to its own employees demonstrates the company's commitment to supporting employee financial wellness, recognizing that financially secure employees build stronger, more productive workplaces that power thriving local economies.

The impact for employers is substantial. According to the Financial Health Network, 70% of Americans aren’t financially healthy, leading to poorer job performance and lower productivity. Adding to this nationwide challenge, only 28% of employers offer financial wellness programs while nearly three-quarters (74%) of workers say it’s important for an employer to do so. With financial stress driving absenteeism, turnover, and lost productivity (costing businesses an average of three hours per employee each week), this partnership delivers a high-impact solution that strengthens workforce stability while demonstrating genuine commitment to employee well-being.

“We're thrilled to partner with BMG Money to bring financial wellness tools to their employees and employer partners," said Danijel Velicki, CEO at Sqwire. "Financial stress doesn't stay at home; it follows employees into the workplace, affecting productivity, engagement, and overall well-being. By equipping people with the resources to build financial confidence, we're not just changing individual lives; we're strengthening entire communities."

