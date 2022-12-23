BluWave Achieves Record Milestones in 2022

Firm expands headcount and doubles office space in response to increasing demand

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BluWave, the business builders’ network for private equity grade due diligence and value creation needs, today announced that it is closing out the year hitting record milestones including adding more than 100 new private equity firm clients, increasing its staff by nearly 50%, and posting meaningful double digit topline growth.

Private equity firms, their portfolio companies and businesses broadly are increasingly seeking external resources to assist with third party servicing needs. Amid this trend, BluWave has witnessed historic demand for its concierge-like customer support combined with its AI-driven platform, which matches more than 500 private equity firms and thousands of independent companies with top tier, pre-vetted, third party service providers.

“Despite the economic downturn, we continue to see rapid and demonstrable uptake in this market network we created to quickly connect leading businesses with private equity grade service providers. My thanks to our clients for entrusting their critical business building needs to us and to our exceptional service providers for skillfully addressing those needs. And my deep appreciation for the BluWave team for all of their effort and dedication this year in driving continued success. We’re very fortunate to have such exceptional people working together to build this unique business,” said BluWave founder and CEO Sean Mooney.

BluWave saw record demand in 2022 specifically for human capital resources, operational improvement advisors, and technology, data and analytics providers as the private equity industry took strong action in advance of a declining economy to position their portfolio company for both safety and success.

To accommodate increasing project requests, the firm has been adding employees and in October moved for the fifth time in six years to larger office space. Most recently, this December, BluWave added to its executive leadership with the strategic hire of Rena Frackt as Managing Director and the Head of Client Coverage to oversee its growing client coverage team and to lead expansion into additional markets.

In addition, BluWave upgraded its AI capabilities this year with the unveiling of the BluWave Alpha Center, a customer centric software portal on its platform that helps its customers better use its offering. New AI engines leverage BluWave’s proprietary data to enhance customer experiences and the quality of BluWave matches with project requests and third party providers.

In 2022, BluWave also successfully launched two new initiatives as part of its aim to support and recognize the inherent value brought by private equity. In March, the firm introduced the inaugural BluWave Top Private Equity Innovator Awards, which recognizes leading PE firms across the private equity industry. And it added the Karma School of Business podcast to its value-add content for business builders across the board.

Several industry organizations, including the Association for Corporate Growth and Private Equity International, featured BluWave’s Mooney as a guest speaker at key events and Nashville Entrepreneur Center named Sean and BluWave as one of their finalists for the 2022 NEXT Awards, which recognizes entrepreneurs who are transforming industries and strengthening the Nashville community and beyond.

About BluWave

BluWave is the business builders’ network for private equity grade service provider needs. The company’s platform combines concierge-like consultative support with technology, data, and AI to expertly connect businesses with proven providers across due diligence, value creation, and prep for sale. The BluWave Vetted™ network is an invite-only ecosystem of top tier individuals and service providing groups. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BluWave ranks as one of America’s fastest growing companies and today serves more than 500 leading private equity firms and thousands of proactive businesses. Visit BluWave.net to learn more.

