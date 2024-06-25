Bluevine Adds Mastercard-Powered Small Business Credit Card to the Arsenal of Tools Available on its Banking Platform

Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard® Fully Integrates with Bluevine Business Checking for Seamless Cash Flow Management and Access to Capital to Fuel Business Growth

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bluevine, the banking platform that serves as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses, today announced the general availability of the Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard®1, which offers small business owners essential access to working capital along with an expansive menu of business tools, merchant discounts, and services to help boost productivity, reach new customers, protect your business, and better manage travel and expenses. In addition to earning unlimited 1.5% cash back on all business purchases with no annual fee2, Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard cardholders can also strengthen overall cash flow management with access to both their card and Bluevine Business Checking account from a single dashboard.





“Today, many business credit cards and corporate expense cards are designed for large companies. Small business owners often resort to using their personal cards, which can be problematic for managing expenses and accurately forecasting their financials since business and personal spending are blended,” explained Aditya Narula, SVP and GM of Lending and Credit at Bluevine. “Bluevine worked closely with Mastercard to introduce a card that is truly intended for the needs of small businesses, along with all of the perks and benefits that can help them save, earn, and grow.”

“The need to support small businesses – and the communities behind them – is as critical as ever,” said Ginger Siegel, North America Small Business Lead for Mastercard. “We’re delighted to be working with Bluevine to enhance access to working capital through the Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard and provide vital resources like our Digital Doors toolkit and other tools to enhance operational efficiency and accelerate growth in the digital economy.”

All Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard cardholders will have access to features and benefits specifically designed to help small businesses achieve their goals and drive growth, including a Bluevine Business checking account and additional Mastercard perks and resources, such as:

The Power of a Single Platform: In addition to managing all business finances in one place, the all-in-one Bluevine business banking platform enables businesses to unlock higher Annual Percentage Yield (APY) on checking account balances to earn more3, qualify for monthly fee waivers on Plus and Premier plans4, receive discounts on same-day ACH and wire payment costs, and more.

Rewards for Business Growth: Earn 1.5% cash back along with other rewards and benefits for every business expense, turning business spending into company growth opportunities. This includes access to Mastercard Easy Savings™, with thousands of automatic rebates, and Mastercard Digital Doors®, with access to insights and services to promote and grow your business.

Business Health, Safety, and Security: Build and monitor your business credit score with Experian. Gain peace of mind safeguarding your business with built-in fraud protection, data encryption, and two-factor authentication. With free enrollment in Mastercard ID Threat Protection™, business owners can also proactively monitor and resolve identity theft issues – including assistance from a resolution specialist.

Run Your Business Even Better: See your business run faster, simpler, and smoother. Manage cash flow effectively with employee cards with customizable spending limits for authorized users.

Take Your Business Anywhere You Want: Take your business anywhere in the world. Experience enhanced business travel with benefits, services, and discounts – including access to Mastercard Airport Concierge®, car rental insurance, fuel offers, and more.

A Bluevine Account for Any Business



Bluevine provides customers three different options for their Bluevine Business Checking account – so they can choose the plan that does the most to unlock additional growth for their business. With APY ranging from 2.0% to 4.25%, eligible business owners can immediately maximize the returns on their business checking deposits. Customers on the Premier and Plus plans can also enjoy discounted costs on most Standard payment fees, and no monthly fees4 based on qualifying balances and combined monthly spending activity across Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® and Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard® credit card. Business owners can sign up for a one-month free trial of either the Plus or Premier plan, or select the Standard plan with no monthly fee, balance requirement, or minimum deposit.

To open a Bluevine Business Checking account and apply for the Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard® credit card, visit: https://app.bluevine.com/signup/checking

About Bluevine



Bluevine is the banking platform that serves as the financial operating system for startups and small businesses. Through a single account, companies can earn more, save more, borrow, and manage their money whenever and wherever they do business – without ever stepping into a branch. Accessible through one dashboard, its product suite integrates high-yield business checking, accounts payable, debit and credit cards, loans, and lines of credit. Since 2013, Bluevine has served over 500,000 customers, delivered over $14 billion in loans, and is currently trusted with over $1 billion in managed customer deposits.

Bluevine is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft’s Venture Arm). Bluevine is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC. Lines of credit are issued by Celtic Bank. For more information, please visit bluevine.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

1 The Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® and Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard® are issued by Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated and may be used everywhere Mastercard is accepted. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated.

2 1.5% cash back earned per $1 of eligible net purchases (purchases minus returns/credits). Cash, cash equivalents, fees, interest payments, and person-to-person payments not eligible. Additional terms and restrictions apply; see Cardmember Agreement supplement for details.

3 Binding terms governing interest, including eligibility requirements and information about the calculation of interest, are detailed on the Terms of Interest Accrual which is incorporated as a part of the Bluevine Business Checking Account Agreement.

4 Customers qualify for a monthly fee waiver for Plus plan by maintaining an average daily balance of at least $20,000 across their Bluevine Business Checking account and sub-accounts each billing period, and spending at least $2,000 each billing period with their Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® and/or Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard®. Customers qualify for a monthly fee waiver for Premier plan by maintaining an average daily balance of at least $100,000 across their Bluevine Business Checking account and sub-accounts each billing period, and spending at least $5,000 each billing period with their Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® and/or Bluevine Business Cashback Mastercard®.

