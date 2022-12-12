BlueCross Foundation to Award Six $10,000 Health Care Education Scholarships

BlueCross Power of We Scholarship program aims to create a more inclusive health care workforce

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The National Association of Health Services Executives (NAHSE) – Memphis Chapter will accept applications for the BlueCross Power of We Scholarship, funded by the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, beginning today, Dec. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Minority students with strong academic records and community service experience who intend to pursue a career in health care are encouraged to apply. Eligible students must be Tennessee residents studying at an in-state college or university.

Established in 2013, the scholarship program aims to build a more inclusive health care workforce in Tennessee, ultimately addressing the historic lack of opportunity and health disparities that minority populations face.

“These scholarships are a much-needed resource for many bright and talented students in our state,” said Ron Harris, vice president of corporate workforce diversity for BlueCross. “The financial assistance will help them achieve their dreams while improving access to care and overall health for our neighbors across Tennessee.”

The scholarships are presented in partnership with NAHSE – Memphis Chapter and recognize achievements in academics, community service and leadership.

“We are proud to support the BlueCross Foundation and the BlueCross Power of We Scholarship,” said Sheena Freeman, president of NAHSE – Memphis Chapter. “We hope that by working together, we can improve inclusion in health care, helping more Tennesseans to seek regular care, establish trust and feel understood by their providers, which we believe will contribute to improved health outcomes in our communities.”

In 2020, the BlueCross Foundation doubled the number of awards given from three to six as part of the company’s larger commitment to address systemic racism and injustice within Tennessee communities.

Since the program was established, the BlueCross Foundation has awarded $405,000 in scholarships, helping more than a dozen promising students continue their studies in the fields of nursing, medical technology, pharmacy and more.

For additional eligibility criteria and to apply, visit bcbstnews.com/scholarship.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.3 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and has brought peace of mind to its members and local communities for more than 75 years. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company’s news center at bcbstnews.com.

About BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc.

The BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation organized to promote the philanthropic mission of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. It has awarded $120 million in grants since 2005. The foundation provides funding for the BlueCross Healthy Place program, which creates active, healthy spaces across Tennessee.

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Inc., an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association



The BlueCross and BlueShield Association is an association of independent Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans.

