BlueCrest Celebrates Launch of New Cloud-based Software Platform, BlueCrest Strata

DANBURY, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueCrest, the global producer in the high-volume postal and parcel automation market, launches the BlueCrest Strata platform, a cloud-based software offering that delivers solutions on demand.

“The introduction of the BlueCrest Strata platform represents a new horizon for our customers,” said Carl Amacker, Chief Marketing Officer at BlueCrest. “BlueCrest is leading the charge in our industry by working with Microsoft and migrating all of our software to a single, robust compliant platform. It is built on Microsoft Azure which has over 90 compliance certifications, including over 50 specific certifications to global regions and countries. Our vision is to get everyone on the BlueCrest Strata cloud.”

The BlueCrest Strata is a cloud-based platform that delivers BlueCrest’s print and mail software capabilities. This new cloud-based product will help BlueCrest clients rapidly and cost-efficiently deploy all BlueCrest software solutions, keep those solutions up to date, and maintain compliance. It will also allow clients to see a faster return on their investment as they can bring jobs and applications to market quicker—all with fewer IT resources.

Additionally, BlueCrest Strata helps clients take advantage of the many benefits inherent in cloud computing, freeing up resources and allowing them to focus on their core business, print and mail applications.

“We listened to our clients’ need to move from on-premises to a secure cloud deployment,” said Amacker. “We are continually innovating and modernizing our solutions to make it effortless for our clients to take advantage of everything BlueCrest has to offer. We’re excited about what this will mean for our clients, and the industry.”

Now BlueCrest clients can access their software through a single, protected interface. Integrating all software components into a single platform will help speed application and client onboarding and reduce the total cost of ownership usage-based subscription models.

Print and mail service providers have traditionally been slower to adopt cloud-based solutions. But today’s modern cloud solutions fully address the data and privacy concerns that were the leading driver of on-premises deployment.

For more information on the BlueCrest Strata platform, please visit us www.bluecrestinc.com/strata

About BlueCrest



BlueCrest is the global leader in enterprise print, mail and customer communications. With a comprehensive line of printers, inserters, sorters and parcel solutions—and a renewed commitment to providing innovative cloud-based software—BlueCrest serves clients around the world. For more information visit www.BlueCrestInc.com

