Home Business Wire BlueCrest Celebrates Launch of New Cloud-based Software Platform, BlueCrest Strata
Business Wire

BlueCrest Celebrates Launch of New Cloud-based Software Platform, BlueCrest Strata

di Business Wire

DANBURY, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueCrest, the global producer in the high-volume postal and parcel automation market, launches the BlueCrest Strata platform, a cloud-based software offering that delivers solutions on demand.

“The introduction of the BlueCrest Strata platform represents a new horizon for our customers,” said Carl Amacker, Chief Marketing Officer at BlueCrest. “BlueCrest is leading the charge in our industry by working with Microsoft and migrating all of our software to a single, robust compliant platform. It is built on Microsoft Azure which has over 90 compliance certifications, including over 50 specific certifications to global regions and countries. Our vision is to get everyone on the BlueCrest Strata cloud.”

The BlueCrest Strata is a cloud-based platform that delivers BlueCrest’s print and mail software capabilities. This new cloud-based product will help BlueCrest clients rapidly and cost-efficiently deploy all BlueCrest software solutions, keep those solutions up to date, and maintain compliance. It will also allow clients to see a faster return on their investment as they can bring jobs and applications to market quicker—all with fewer IT resources.

Additionally, BlueCrest Strata helps clients take advantage of the many benefits inherent in cloud computing, freeing up resources and allowing them to focus on their core business, print and mail applications.

“We listened to our clients’ need to move from on-premises to a secure cloud deployment,” said Amacker. “We are continually innovating and modernizing our solutions to make it effortless for our clients to take advantage of everything BlueCrest has to offer. We’re excited about what this will mean for our clients, and the industry.”

Now BlueCrest clients can access their software through a single, protected interface. Integrating all software components into a single platform will help speed application and client onboarding and reduce the total cost of ownership usage-based subscription models.

Print and mail service providers have traditionally been slower to adopt cloud-based solutions. But today’s modern cloud solutions fully address the data and privacy concerns that were the leading driver of on-premises deployment.

For more information on the BlueCrest Strata platform, please visit us www.bluecrestinc.com/strata

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest is the global leader in enterprise print, mail and customer communications. With a comprehensive line of printers, inserters, sorters and parcel solutions—and a renewed commitment to providing innovative cloud-based software—BlueCrest serves clients around the world. For more information visit www.BlueCrestInc.com

Contacts

Justin O’Donnell

justin.odonnell@bluecrestinc.com
475-299-8237

Articoli correlati

FLEETCOR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire Business Wire -
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT) today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences: On Thursday,...
Continua a leggere

ForgeRock Announces Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARR accelerated to a record 35% year-over-year growth Fiscal year 2021 revenue totaled $176.9 million and grew 39% year-over-year SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Salesforce Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Raises FY23 Revenue Guidance to $32.0 Billion to $32.1 Billion Fourth Quarter Revenue of $7.33 Billion, up 26% Year-Over-Year, 27%...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

FLEETCOR to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Business Wire