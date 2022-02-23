BlueCrest Acquires Window Book, Inc.

DANBURY, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BlueCrest, the global leader in the high-volume print, mail and parcel insertion and sortation space, has acquired Window Book, Inc. This strategic acquisition by BlueCrest, along with its acquisition of BCC Software in December of 2020, further expands BlueCrest’s suite of automated mailing software solutions and underscores its continued commitment to the mailing industry. Window Book will operate as a stand-alone entity within BCC Software under the leadership of Christopher O’Brien, President of BCC Software. Window Book’s Chief Operating Officer, Steve Lopez, will continue to lead the division as a subsidiary of BCC.

“The acquisition of Window Book further demonstrates BlueCrest’s commitment to our customers and the mailing industry to provide the most complete and comprehensive suite of automated software and services technology for mail preparation,” said Dennis LeStrange, President and CEO of BlueCrest. “By expanding the BCC Software suite of solutions with Window Book’s innovative post-presort and mailer scorecard services, our customers will be able to leverage additional workshare discounts and have access to the most expansive suite of mail preparation technologies within the mailing industry.”

Window Book has an impressive and complete suite of solutions including:

Dat-Mail™ – a complete Mailing Data Management solutions suite leveraging Mail.dat as part of a comprehensive post-presort solution

YourScore™ – a unique service that facilitates interfacing with the USPS ® Business Customer Gateway

Business Customer Gateway PostalWeb® – a comprehensive suite of services to interface with the USPS PostalOne!® system

“Since 1988, Window Book has been providing innovative and industry leading mailing and shipping solutions that reduce manual labor, improve mailing accuracy, and maximize postage discounts,” said Steve Lopez, COO of Window Book. “We are excited about aligning and harmonizing our expansive suite of solutions with BCC Software’s address quality and mail preparation technologies. Together, we can further enhance workflow automation for customers, which is especially valuable at a time when labor can be difficult to source and retain.”

“By aligning Window Book’s technology with BCC Software solutions, our customers will have access to a comprehensive suite of automated solutions,” said Christopher O’Brien, President of BCC Software. “We are especially excited about the emerging mailer scorecard monitoring and Intelligent Mail analytics technology that Window Book has been pioneering. This acquisition further completes our software and services suite of technologies that will enable our customers to be ready for prospective changes in USPS regulations.”

Window Book is the third add-on acquisition BlueCrest has made since being acquired by Platinum Equity in 2018.

About BlueCrest

BlueCrest is the leader in the global high-volume postal/parcel automation industry, delivering enterprise solutions for mail inserting and sorting, parcel sorting, printing equipment, software, and services. For more information visit www.BlueCrestInc.com/.

About BCC Software

For over 40 years, BCC Software has been the leader in postal technology. BCC’s suite of mailing preparation and data quality services is trusted by thousands of mailers and direct marketers for their robust capabilities. Everything is backed by unlimited access to our legendary team of USPS® Mailpiece Design certified professionals. BCC Software’s expanded technology and personal support all deliver low postage, reduced return mail, and increased efficiency. More information on BCC Software can be found at www.bccsoftware.com.

About Window Book

Window Book has enabled approximately 10,000 businesses to produce over $39.5 billion dollars in postage statements and hundreds of millions of dollars in increased profits by using our postal software since 1988. For more information visit www.windowbook.com.

Contacts

Justin O’Donnell



justin.odonnell@bluecrestinc.com

475-299-8237