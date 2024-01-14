Blue Zone Planet Installs the GroupBy AI Search & Discovery Shopify App to Improve their Digital Customer Experience and Product Findability

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GoogleCloud—GroupBy Inc., a SaaS-based eCommerce search and product discovery leader, is thrilled to announce the successful implementation of the GroupBy AI Search & Discovery Shopify app with Blue Zone Planet. This application will allow Blue Zone Planet to create the most relevant search experience for their shoppers by tapping into revolutionary AI-first technology that maximizes sales and revenue.





Blue Zone Planet was looking for a Shopify-friendly solution that leverages AI to understand what customers are searching for, returns the best and most relevant product results, and improves cart conversions. Their feedback on the overall experience with the app installation and set-up was that it was swift and easy and that the responsiveness of the support team for additional questions and tips was extremely helpful. In the short time since the GroupBy AI Search and Discovery app has been launched on their site, Blue Zone Planet has seen improved search relevance and faster results.

By installing the GroupBy app, Shopify merchants like Blue Zone Planet gain access to a next-gen eCommerce search technology for modern shoppers that is powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI – delivering Google-quality search results on their store in the fewest clicks possible. The app’s ability to strike an ideal balance between AI-led optimization and manual control significantly saves time on configuring and tuning search rules, but most of all increases conversions and site-wide metrics. The merchandising capabilities allow merchants to easily configure the shopper experience through a dynamic merchandising platform, monitor long-term trends, and leverage actionable insights to grow. Shopify retailers can now gain access to the most modern and revolutionary search experience with a 30-day free trial of the GroupBy AI Search & Discovery App to experience search – like never before.

“Our Shopify app allows merchants to leverage the power of true AI and for the first time ever provide Google-quality search results to their shoppers,” says Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy. “We’re excited to have Blue Zone Planet using the app and are encouraged by the response we have received to date. We’re looking forward to watching their eCommerce site scale as they lead the way with next-generation search technology on the Shopify eCommerce platform.”

To get started with the GroupBy AI Search and Discovery Shopify app visit the Shopify App Store or test our revenue-optimized search with a free 30-day trial! If you’re attending NRF, contact sales@groupbyinc.com to schedule a meeting with a GroupBy executive to learn more. The company is also attending ShopTalk 2024 and will be available for demos at booth #318.

About GroupBy Inc.

Founded in 2013, GroupBy is an eCommerce Search and Product Discovery SaaS technology provider that powers some of the largest B2B and B2C brands. GroupBy’s AI-first composable platform is bringing next-generation search technology to retailers worldwide, helping to bridge the gap between consumer and merchant. Powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, the platform consists of Data Enrichment, Search and Recommendations, Merchandising, and Analytics and Reporting providing eCommerce merchants with access to a powerhouse of products and services designed to enhance the digital customer experience. Built on AI fundamentals, the GroupBy platform is transforming eCommerce merchandising from rule-based to revenue-generating, optimizing productivity and efficiencies, and reducing time to market – allowing retailers, wholesalers and distributors to focus on business strategic initiatives that drive revenue. To learn more about how GroupBy is shaping the future of eCommerce visit www.groupbyinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

