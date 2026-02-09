Blue Yonder Releases Q4 2025 Company Highlights and Showcases New Solution Enhancements

Company momentum reflects strong customer adoption and continued innovation of AI-driven supply chain capabilities

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder), the AI company for supply chain, today released its Q4 2025 company highlights.

Annual Company Highlights

In FY25, Blue Yonder continued to show its end-to-end strength in the market, including:

FY25 company revenue was $1.42 billion, including 10.4% SaaS revenue growth year-over-year. Net revenue retention was 103.8%.

Gained a total of 114 new customers in FY25.

in FY25. Included in over 90 key technology industry analyst reports in FY25 from Gartner, IDC, Forrester, Nucleus, IHL, Everest, and Verdantix among others.

Quarterly Company Highlights

In Q4 2025, Blue Yonder continued to showcase its strong momentum in the market by:

Adding 29 new customer logos .

. Building on its reputation as an industry leader with inclusion in 21 key technology industry analyst reports and recognition by key industry awards in Q4 2025 ( see full list below ).

and in Q4 2025 ( ). Winning the 2025 Microsoft Global ISV Partner of the Year , as well as being named a finalist in the Global Retail & Consumer Goods category. Blue Yonder was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud Applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Learn more here.

, as well as being named a finalist in the Global Retail & Consumer Goods category. Blue Yonder was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Learn more here. Releasing the findings of its 2025 Global Consumer Holiday Shipping Survey, which explored the pressures faced by retailers and logistics service providers and examined how consumers are reimagining their holiday shopping and shipping strategies. The survey found that while over 53% of consumers expect packages to arrive within two to four days, only one-third are very confident about the delivery date. The survey also found that many consumers are willing to explore alternative shipping methods to reduce costs, delivery time and environmental impact. Explore the full survey findings here.

Solution Highlights

Blue Yonder continued its innovation momentum, unveiling significant enhancements to its Demand and Supply Planning and Warehouse Management solutions.

Demand and Supply Planning

Introduced insight-driven scenario planning that simulates real-time events and recommends plan changes to help teams hit service, financial, market share and greenhouse gas goals.

Added higher-precision supply solvers for challenges like excess inventory, shelf-life constraints, attribute-based planning and complex bills of materials.

Launched the Inventory Ops Agent to help planners move from exception chasing to proactive, root-cause diagnosis and guided actions (such as alternate sourcing, expediting and demand swaps).

Extended collaborative planning through the Blue Yonder Network so teams can adjust inventory, reroute shipments, engage alternate suppliers and reallocate capacity in near real time.

Integrated Sustainable Supply Chain Manager to quantify emissions and waste impacts.

Improved interoperability with logistics and warehouse execution constraints.

Warehouse Management

Added AI-driven capabilities to help operators see and respond faster during the day, including the Warehouse Ops Agent for dynamic daily briefs and real-time monitoring that surfaces actionable insights.

Introduced new resource orchestration and forecasting capabilities to support intraday decisioning by dynamically matching labor, equipment and tasks based on shifting priorities, skills and bottlenecks.

Applied AI and machine learning to improve forecasts from weeks down to minutes ahead of a shift.

to improve forecasts from weeks down to minutes ahead of a shift. Expanded advanced slotting to continuously update slot plans using real-time demand signals.

Accelerated robotics and automation value with faster onboarding for more than a dozen automation vendors and real-time communication to reduce batching and handle automation failures.

Introduced AI-powered migration tools to streamline upgrades and reduce deployment complexity and time.

With these enhancements, Blue Yonder helps customers sense disruption faster and respond with precision and confidence, using AI-driven, insight-led planning and real-time warehouse execution to improve service levels, reduce cost and waste, and align decisions to financial and sustainability goals.

“Supply chain teams are being asked to deliver faster service and stronger performance, even as disruption and complexity keep rising,” said Duncan Angove, CEO, Blue Yonder. “Our continued momentum reflects that customers are choosing Blue Yonder’s AI-driven solutions to unify planning and execution, turn data into insights and faster decisions and essentially build more resilient supply chains.”

Industry Recognition

Blue Yonder was honored with key industry awards in Q4 2025, including: Named a 2026 FreightTech 100 winner by FreightWaves Saskia van Gendt, Chief Sustainability Officer, being named a 2025 Top 100 Corporate Impact Leader by ChangeLeaders.

in Q4 2025, including:

Technology industry analyst mentions in Q4 2025:

Gartner Voice of the Customer for Warehouse Management Systems Market Guide for Yard Management Open Semantic Interchange Promotes Unified Metadata as the Key to Unlock Agentic Analytics Competitive Landscape: Retail Unified Price, Promotion, and Markdown Optimization Solutions Open Semantic Interchange Unlocks the Composite Semantic Layer Tool : TMS Implementation Partner Finder

IDC IDC Market Glance: Concept-to-Consumer Retail Supply Chain, 4Q25 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Blue Yonder Ecosystem Services 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Overall Ecosystem Services 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain All Other Ecosystems Services 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Retail Price Optimization Solutions 2025–2026 Vendor Assessment IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Multi-Enterprise Supply Chain Commerce Network 2025 Vendor Assessment IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Workforce Management (WFM) and Compliance 2025 Vendor Assessment AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization and Thresholds of Acceptability Market Analysis Perspective: Worldwide Warehousing and Inventory Management, 2025

Nucleus WMS Technology Value Matrix 2025 TMS Technology Value Matrix 2025

Forrester The Retail Planning Platforms Landscape, Q4 2025 Empower Procurement To Build Resilient Supply Chains And Drive High-Performance IT Develop Your Vision For Agentic AI In Supply Chain Management

Everest Into the Order Management System (OMS) Verse: Market Outlook, Trends, Challenges, and Provider Landscape



About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the AI company for supply chain. As the world leader in end-to-end digital supply chain transformation, Blue Yonder offers a unified, AI-driven platform and multi-tier network that empowers businesses to operate sustainably, scale profitably, and delight their customers—all at machine speed. A pioneer in applying AI solutions to the most complicated supply chain challenges, Blue Yonder’s modern innovations and unmatched industry expertise help more than 3,000 retailers, manufacturers, and logistics service providers confidently navigate supply chain complexity and disruption. blueyonder.com

