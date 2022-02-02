Blue Yonder Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Results, Marking Record-Breaking Year

Supply chain company tops $1.1 billion in annual revenue and ends year with record number of SaaS customers

SaaS revenue for Q4 2021 grew 44% year-over-year

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Blue Yonder Holding, Inc. (Blue Yonder) announced unaudited results for the fiscal fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, 2021, completing a record-breaking year for the company. SaaS annualized recurring revenue (ARR) for Q4 2021 was $475 million, up 39% compared to Q4 2020. SaaS revenue grew to $108 million in Q4 2021, up 44% compared to Q4 2020 and comprising 37% of total revenue. Subscription revenue, which is recurring in nature and a strong indicator of future results, represented 69% of total revenue in the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

“As COVID-19 triggered disruptions have continued to impact global supply chains, Blue Yonder’s end-to-end SaaS portfolio with machine learning is proving to be a resilient, agile tool for our customers,” said Girish Rishi, chief executive officer, Blue Yonder. “2021 was the strongest year in company history across all our core metrics. We are grateful to our associates, partners and customers for helping us post 44% year-over-year SaaS revenue growth for Q4 2021, total annual revenue eclipsing $1.1 billion, and SaaS backlog exceeding $1 billion.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights (unaudited)



Total revenue for Q4 2021 was $293 million, up $31 million or 12% year-over-year. For fiscal year 2021, total revenue was $1.1 billion, a 10% increase year-over-year as Blue Yonder saw strong adoption of its SaaS offerings. Subscription revenue (SaaS, software term licenses, support, professional services subscription and hosting) was $203 million for Q4 2021, up $27 million or 15% compared to Q4 2020 and represented 69% of total revenue.

SaaS Net Revenue Retention rate1 (NRR), a key metric speaking to Blue Yonder’s customer base expanding their business with the company, was 108% for Q4 2021, down from 120% in Q4 2020. Finally, SaaS revenue backlog in Q4 2021 was $1.061 billion, up $229 million or 28% from Q4 2020.

Q4 2021 Strong New Logo and Customer Momentum



Blue Yonder added 52 net new customers in Q4 2021 for a total of 163 net new customers in 2021 – including a record number of SaaS customers in 2021 – and closed 30 deals over $500,000 for a total of 90 in 2021. Some of the customers who selected or extended their footprint with Blue Yonder during the Q4 2021 include:

Americas: Albertsons, Amplify, Coca-Cola FEMSA, Coyote Logistics, DB Schenker, Discount Tire, Fresh Thyme, GNC, Kimberly-Clark, Meijer

Albertsons, Amplify, Coca-Cola FEMSA, Coyote Logistics, DB Schenker, Discount Tire, Fresh Thyme, GNC, Kimberly-Clark, Meijer APAC: AkzoNobel, HappyFresh, New Zealand National Logistics Limited, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, Ramaxel

AkzoNobel, HappyFresh, New Zealand National Logistics Limited, PT Erajaya Swasembada Tbk, Ramaxel EMEA: Asda, Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Specialty Steel GmbH & Co. KG, Lenzing, Maxeda DIY Group BV, Norges Gruppen Data AS, Oakland International Ltd., Pets at Home, ROHLIG SUUS Logistics SA, Sandvik Mining and Construction Tools AB, SICK AG

1 Net revenue retention rate includes impact of customer attrition and expansion year-over-year and excludes impact from new customers.

About Blue Yonder



Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our intelligent, end-to-end platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand. With Blue Yonder, you can make more automated, profitable business decisions that deliver greater growth and re-imagined customer experiences. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

Contacts

Blue Yonder Public Relations Contact:

Marina Renneke, APR, Corporate Communications Director



Tel: +1 480-308-3037, marina.renneke@blueyonder.com