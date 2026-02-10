‘Blue Sky’ Reaches New Altitude: JetBlue and United Begin Offering Sales Across Both Airlines

Starting this week, customers can book Blue Sky itineraries with cash or points and miles directly through JetBlue or United—unlocking broader access and a more seamless booking experience across both airlines.

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) and United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) today announced the roll out of the next major customer benefit from their Blue Sky collaboration: beginning this week, travelers can start to purchase eligible itineraries operated by either airline directly on JetBlue.com, United.com and each airline’s mobile app.

For the first time, customers will be able to book flights on either airline using cash, points, or miles, giving travelers more freedom to shop and pay the way they prefer while accessing the strengths of either network. When searching for flights on either airline’s website or mobile app, customers will start to see more options from both carriers, making it easier to plan and book travel using the booking method of their choice. The airlines expect to later add the ability to book a single itinerary that includes flights operated by both JetBlue and United in the future.

This offering follows the successful introduction of reciprocal loyalty earning and redemption in 2025, which enabled TrueBlue® and MileagePlus® members to earn and redeem rewards across both carriers1. With revenue booking going live, JetBlue and United are delivering on their commitment to create a more connected, flexible, and seamless travel experience.

More Ways to Book, More Places to Go

With Blue Sky, customers can:

Purchase flights or redeem loyalty currency — TrueBlue points on JetBlue channels or MileagePlus miles on United channels — for eligible itineraries.

Easily book more flights in one place, taking advantage of JetBlue’s leading leisure markets and United’s extensive domestic and global footprint, including United Express ® .

. Plan travel more easily, with integrated shopping, clearer options, and more transparency around loyalty value.

Access more destinations through JetBlue Vacations, with United flights now available as part of Flight + Hotel packages (with cruise packages coming soon), unlocking bucket-list travel including Japan, Brazil, Italy, Greece and more for JetBlue Vacations customers.

"With cash bookings now available, Blue Sky is making it even easier for customers to plan and purchase travel across two leading networks,” Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United. “This milestone is another proof point of the value Blue Sky is bringing customers – in giving them the ability to book with cash, miles or points on either network, customers now have more choice, flexibility and a better overall booking experience when traveling to their favorite destinations.”

“This is an important step forward in our Blue Sky collaboration, expanding the choice and flexibility we offer customers when they travel,” said Marty St. George, president of JetBlue. “This move gives our members even more ability to earn and redeem points to exciting destinations around the world, while United customers gain access to JetBlue’s network across the Americas and Europe. Throughout the year, we will enhance the Blue Sky collaboration by introducing reciprocal loyalty perks on flights and expanding Paisly-powered vacation offerings, including United-supported products such as hotels, cruises, rental cars and travel insurance.”

More Enhancements on the Horizon

The airlines emphasized that revenue bookings mark another important milestone—but more customer benefits remain on the horizon as the collaboration continues rolling out in phases:

Reciprocal perks and benefits – arriving later this spring – including priority boarding, preferred and extra legroom seating, and same-day changes and standby.

– arriving later this spring – including priority boarding, preferred and extra legroom seating, and same-day changes and standby. United’s MileagePlus Travel transitioning to Paisly, LLC – arriving later in 2026 – expanding booking capabilities for MileagePlus members to add hotels, vacation packages, rental cars, cruises and travel insurance through Paisly’s travel services platform.

– arriving later in 2026 – expanding booking capabilities for MileagePlus members to add hotels, vacation packages, rental cars, cruises and travel insurance through Paisly’s travel services platform. United’s planned growth for JFK– with JetBlue providing United access to slots for up to seven daily roundtrips at JFK’s new Terminal 6 as early as 2027.

Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply; taxes and fees may apply to award travel. More information for JetBlue customers is available at jetblue.com/jetblue-united, and for United MileagePlus members at united.com/bluesky.

Some select JetBlue routes are not eligible for booking through United.com or MileagePlus accrual and redemption. Available redemption flights will appear on each airline’s booking channels. Redemption seats are capacity-controlled, with limited availability on high demand flights.

