Blue Point Forms Local Partnership with Platform Investment in National OnDemand

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Point Capital Partners has made a platform investment in National OnDemand, a Burlington, N.C.-based communication and utility infrastructure service provider to the U.S. fiber, wireless, energy and technology sectors.

Headquartered not far from Blue Point’s Charlotte office, National OnDemand provides its clients turnkey infrastructure services, including engineering, construction and last mile installation. The partnership with Blue Point will support the continued organic and acquisitive growth and expansion of National OnDemand’s services and geographic footprint.

CEO Douglas Boteler and COO Tim Standafer merged separate businesses in 2017 to form National OnDemand. Both founders are retaining significant ownership stakes and will continue in their leadership roles.

“ We are pleased to align with a local partner that has significant experience with similar field service business models, allowing them to acutely understand both the cultural and strategic aspects of our company,” Boteler said.

“ Blue Point’s insight into the operations and culture of successful human capital management and data-driven, technology-enabled businesses makes this a value-added partnership for us,” Standafer said.

Blue Point is the first institutional investor in National OnDemand. In the four-plus years since its creation, National OnDemand has successfully completed 15 acquisitions.

“ National OnDemand has an impressive track record identifying and acquiring accretive businesses. With Blue Point’s partnership, the Company is poised to accelerate and expand its M&A activity,” said Blue Point Principal Brian Castleberry. “ It is a sign of robust processes, great leadership and a strong culture when a company can maintain business momentum while rapidly integrating acquisitions. We look forward to working alongside the National OnDemand team as a supportive partner in the Company’s continued growth.”

K&L Gates served as counsel to Blue Point on the transaction, and Stout acted as the firm’s financial and tax advisor. Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP served as counsel to National OnDemand, and J. Lee Lloyd, LLC acted as the Company’s financial advisor.

National OnDemand, Inc. (www.nationalondemand.com) is a communication and utility infrastructure service provider delivering engineering, construction and last mile solutions to the fiber, wireless, energy and technology sectors in the United States. Headquartered in Burlington, N.C., the Company provides full turnkey infrastructure solutions—on-demand, anywhere across its service footprint. The Company has built its market leadership position by providing exceptional client service and identifying and acquiring firms that share its goals and commitment to excellence. In addition, National OnDemand has developed special expertise in managing rural broadband fiber construction projects and has proactively invested in personnel and equipment resources to handle large-scale new construction projects.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The Firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources and unique toolkit, which includes supply chain/Asian capabilities, data and digital strategies, human capital strategy and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.

Contacts

Blue Point Capital Partners

Megan Kneipp



Head of Business Development



mkneipp@bluepointcapital.com

National OnDemand

Wade Boteler



Director, Business Development



Wade.Boteler@nationalondemand.com

MiddleM Creative (Media Inquiries)

Tricia Forbes



Vice President



tricia@middlemcreative.com