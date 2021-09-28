Blue Hexagon Appoints David Stokey as new Chief Revenue Officer

Highly recognized Cloud AI Security company investing in next phase of growth

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Hexagon, a leading agentless cloud-native AI Security platform, today announces that David Stokey has joined the company as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Stokey brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in sales, successfully assisting to scale various high-growth technology companies. He will oversee Blue Hexagon’s sales operations globally to grow the company’s market footprint in Cloud Security, the fastest growing cybersecurity product category, as organizations across all sectors of global economy accelerate their data and application migration to the public cloud.





Stokey joins from ThousandEyes where he most recently served as VP of Sales Central US, helped to rebuild a team from scratch, pushed for a customer-first growth mindset, and ultimately drove tremendous year over year growth that led to a successful acquisition by technology conglomerate Cisco Systems. Prior to that, he was part of three additional acquisitions as a sales leader at Computer Associates (acquired by Broadcom) at VaraLogix (acquired by BMC Software), and BuildForge (acquired by IBM).

Stokey will report directly to Nayeem Islam, Blue Hexagon’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “Blue Hexagon is thrilled to bring a leader in innovation, sales operations and growth such as David to the team,” said Islam. “While Blue Hexagon continues to provide the most comprehensive cloud security platform and highest threat detection possible, David enables us to focus on our next phase of market expansion and revenue acceleration in a whole new and exciting way.”

“Blue Hexagon is one of the most recognized cybersecurity companies that leverages AI and Deep Learning to help organizations with advanced real-time threat defense, to protect their critical data, and brand reputation against malicious attacks,” said Stokey. “Blue Hexagon is helping companies move forward from a traditional and legacy mindset of late detection and post-breach fix to AI powered innovation, solving complex challenges facing security organizations today. It is about empowering security teams with the ability to be proactive and prevent attacks from metastasizing. I am very excited about bringing in strong customer-first sales talent, implementing operational excellence, and look forward to the path ahead with Blue Hexagon.”

Blue Hexagon Agentless AI Security provides Real-Time Threat Defense for all workloads including against zero-day threats, without impacting performance and privacy. The solution allows mid to large cloud-enabled organizations to get actionable visibility and control for cloud compute, network and storage across multi-cloud and multi-platform deployments.

Blue Hexagon has been recognized in Forbes AI 50 for Next Gen NDR innovation, included in the 2020 Gartner Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 list of “World’s Most Promising Startups,” was tested by Miercom as the most effective of four leading security products against the most lethal zero-day malware, ransomware, worms, botnets and evasive malicious threats and was named to the 2021 CB Insights AI-100 list of “Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups,” CRN’s “10 Hottest AI Security Companies You Need to Know,” and most recently recognized by Analytics Insights “Top 100 Artificial Intelligence Startups to Lookout for in 2021.”

Founded in 2017, Blue Hexagon is a deep learning innovator of Cyber AI You Can Trust™ to stop cyber adversaries and malware at sub-second speed. Blue Hexagon Agentless Cloud-Native AI Security deploys within minutes and delivers actionable visibility, real-time threat defense, and continuous compliance across all cloud workloads, network, and storage. The agentless solution does not impact performance or data privacy and confidentiality, eliminates Security-DevOps friction and supply-chain risk, and supports all workload types and OS platforms across major cloud providers – reducing enterprise security overhead and cost while significantly improving their cloud security posture and visibility.

Blue Hexagon is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, and backed by Benchmark and Altimeter Capital. Follow us on Twitter @bluehexagonai or on the Web at www.bluehexagon.ai.

