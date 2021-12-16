Blue Cloud Ventures Closes Oversubscribed Fourth Fund

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blue Cloud Ventures (BCV) is pleased to announce the final close of its fourth fund, Blue Cloud Ventures IV LP. With the oversubscribed fund and co-investment commitments from its LPs, BCV has raised $350 million.





BCV IV’s investor base includes a mix of fund-of-funds, non-profit foundations, family offices and major corporations across the U.S., Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific. In addition, more than 60 tech entrepreneurs, many of them former BCV portfolio CEOs and advisory board members, also invested in BCV IV.

Since its first close, BCV IV has made seven investments in market leading SaaS companies. Current portfolio companies include Arctic Wolf Networks, Go1, Narvar, Nylas, Pax8, Templafy and Trulioo. Across its funds, BCV has invested in 39 companies, of which close to half have attained unicorn status.

BCV seeks to partner with fast growing cloud software companies that have $5-$100 million in ARR. With an investment strategy tailored around flexibility and collaboration, the fund can lead, co-lead or participate in growth or secondary rounds and typically invests $5-$30 million. Leveraging a unique set of value add and by being flexible on amount invested, board representation and ownership requirement, BCV has positioned itself as the ideal partner to entrepreneurs on their growth journey.

“Since closing our first fund in late 2012, we have grown in quick succession and are proud of the entrepreneurs we have backed,” said Rami Rahal, Founder and Managing Partner of BCV. “Our companies are typically market leaders in their sectors, benefit from strong market pull in large and growing markets and solve critical pain points for their customers while delivering quantifiable ROI.”

“We are appreciative and grateful for the participation from our investors, most of whom have been with us over multiple funds,” added Joel Lou, Founder & Operating Partner at BCV. “Many of our LPs are successful tech entrepreneurs and major corporates and their executives across industries such as banking, manufacturing, technology, commodities, retail, FMCG and hospitality and are a great network for BCV portfolio companies to tap into.”

“From inception, we have had a razor-sharp focus on being the best partners to our entrepreneurs and their teams; we were proud and grateful to learn that BCV had been selected by Inc. Magazine for its 2021 list of Top 25 Founder-Friendly VC/PE Firms in the IT sector,” said Mir Arif, Founder & Managing Partner of BCV. “This is a reflection of our commitment to work with world class entrepreneurs and readiness to roll-up our sleeves to help them throughout the lifecycle from growth to exit.”

About Blue Cloud Ventures

Blue Cloud Ventures (BCV), is a New York City-based venture growth fund. BCV targets investments in leading high growth SaaS, infrastructure and open source software companies. Select past and present portfolio companies include ApplyBoard, Arctic Wolf, Clari, Druva, Included Health, Iterable, NGINX, Pax8, Weave and Wrike. For more information on BCV and our portfolio companies, visit www.bluecloudventures.com.

