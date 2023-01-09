Bloom Energy Partners to Serve Spanish and Portuguese Markets

Bloom and Telam to team on distributed power and electrolyzer deployment opportunities, supporting the electrification of ports and the development of hydrogen production

SAN JOSE, Calif. & MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) has teamed with Telam Partners, a leading senior advisory firm specialized in the financing and market entry of energy, infrastructure, and technology projects, to expand Bloom’s footprint into Spain and Portugal.

The two companies will market and deploy the Bloom Electrolyzer, as well as Bloom’s Energy Servers, supporting customers with solutions that can efficiently meet their energy security needs and green hydrogen demand.

“Business and political leaders are looking for clean technologies and energy solutions,” said Tim Schweikert, Senior Managing Director of International Business Development, Bloom Energy Inc. “Bloom is now engaged to address these priorities in Spain and Portugal. Telam is a partner of choice, supporting Bloom’s long-term commitment to the Iberian Peninsula and to respond promptly to green transition policies and environmental imperatives.”

“At Telam we are excited to be able to work with the solid oxide fuel cell leader on the very important and urgent challenge of transitioning towards renewable energy,” said Jaime Malet, CEO of Telam Partners. “We are convinced that Spain and Portugal, thanks to an abundance of wind and solar resources, are among the clearest candidates to lead the production of green hydrogen in Europe.”

In line with Spanish and Portuguese objectives to become global green hydrogen hubs, Telam and Bloom will market Bloom’s solid oxide electrolyzer. With impressive efficiency confirmed in testing at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Labs, the Bloom Electrolyzer provides hydrogen with low cost of ownership. Further, the Bloom Electrolyzer is well suited for large-scale installations, as well as projects such as ammonia and renewable fuels synthesis, which can be integrated with the electrolyzer.

Telam and Bloom will also market Bloom’s highly efficient fuel cell Energy Server™ to decarbonize port activities when ships are at berth. Bloom’s fuel-flexible technology, which can operate on natural gas, biogas or hydrogen, produces electricity without combustion and reduces carbon emissions compared to the auxiliary diesel gensets usually used for shore power.

This represents Bloom Energy’s first deal for the Iberian Peninsula. It confirms Bloom’s commitment to the European market, after announcing the installation of its energy platform at Ferrari’s Italian plant and a strategic partnership for the Italian market with the engineering, procurement and construction company CEFLA in 2022.

In addition, Bloom will join several power generation and hydrogen conferences across the peninsula to exhibit Bloom’s products and solutions. These will be opportunities for introducing Bloom to decision-makers in the region and beyond.

For more information about Bloom Energy’s decarbonization platform and the company’s commitment to a net-zero future, visit: https://www.bloomenergy.com/technology/powering-the-future/.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy empowers businesses and communities to responsibly take charge of their energy. The company’s leading solid oxide platform for distributed generation of electricity and hydrogen is changing the future of energy. Fortune 100 companies around the world turn to Bloom Energy as a trusted partner to deliver lower carbon energy today and a net-zero future. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

About Telam

Telam Partners is a strategic advisory firm specialized in financing and market entry across all sectors involved in the transition towards the new sustainable economy, including energy, water, transportation, telecommunications, logistics, circular economy and AI.

Telam scales up innovative business projects, designing and executing international market entry acceleration strategies, creating opportunities with key partners worldwide. Telam also designs complex financial structures and connects clients with equity and debt from global institutional investors.

