Blockstore Group Wins an International Award for Their Automated Grocery Retailing Solution

HELSINKI, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AutomatedGroceryRetailing–Blockstore Group – innovative start-up from Finland – has won the ‘Best use of RFID/IoT to Enhance a product or service’ Award in RFID Journal Awards in Las Vegas, United States. The RFID Journal Awards recognize companies that have distinguished themselves by their successful use of radio frequency identification (RFID) or Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, or the introduction of a valuable new RFID/IoT product or service. Blockstore won the award for providing unmanned & automated grocery retailing solution for grocery retailers.





“The pandemic sped up the existing trend toward self-service and frictionless commerce. The RFID Journal Award judges were impressed with how Blockstore has incorporated RFID into a solution that allows retailers to offer products when and where customers want them, without incurring huge labor costs. The solution is also environmentally sustainable. This is going to be a big part of retail’s future,” said Mark Roberti, Founder and Editor of RFID Journal.

“Our goal in automated and unmanned retailing is to make self-service shopping fast, convenient, and seamless. This has driven us to focus on a comprehensive solution reach and ease of use, not only from grocery retailer’s point of view but in relation to consumer experience in the stores. We are, by far, one of the most advanced solution providers for autonomous operations. Strengthened by our use of RFID-enabled item-level recognition of products, which enable the unique automated inventory, product management and expiry date management of fresh foods – with volume scalability. We are very honored to receive this award, which acknowledges the uniqueness and operational efficiency of our solution within these challenging times” says Juha Maijala, CEO at Blockstore Group.

About RFID Journal Awards & RFID Journal

Each year, RFID Journal selects an independent panel of judges to evaluate entries and choose the winners. The goal of these awards is to recognize the leaders in RFID and to foster adoption of these technologies by highlighting the best deployments and product offerings. Awards will be given out in eight categories.

The purpose of the RFID Journal Awards is to enable companies to learn from the best RFID and IoT implementations, see the best new RFID/IoT products and hear about groundbreaking research coming out of university labs.

RFID Journal was launched on Mar. 1, 2002, as the world’s first independent media company devoted solely to radio frequency identification and its many business applications. Today, RFID Journal is, by far, the world’s leading source of RFID news and insights. The mission is to help companies use RFID and other Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to improve the way they do business.

About Blockstore Group

Blockstore Group is a Finnish technology company that makes self-service shopping fast, convenient, and seamless. The company provides full end-to-end technological solution for automated & unmanned grocery stores and offers the service for retailers in Europe. The grocery focused solution enables retailers to easily deploy automated self-service grocery stores close to consumers and combine in-store shopping with online along with different delivery models 24/7. Blockstore Group works closely with a range of partners to create sustainable self-service grocery store solutions and to build state-of-art innovation for retail space to ensure retail industry has new tools to respond to changing customer needs. The Helsinki-based company was founded in 2020 and is led by a team of entrepreneurs with strong business development, digitalization, and technology backgrounds.

