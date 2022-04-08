Home Business Wire Block to Hold Virtual 2022 Investor Day
DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja, Square Lead Alyssa Henry, Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia and other members of the senior management team will provide an overview of the company’s purpose and strategy, financials, and key business and product initiatives, and participate in a live Q&A session.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

About Block

Block (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral (formerly Square Crypto) builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.

