Block Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Block to Host Investor Day in May 2022

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

Block will also host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja, Square Lead Alyssa Henry, Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia and other members of the senior management team will provide an overview of the company’s purpose and strategy, financials, and key business and product initiatives. More details regarding the timing and format of Investor Day will be shared closer to the date.

A live webcast and replay of the earnings conference call and Investor Day will be available on Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

