Home Business Wire Block Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results
Business Wire

Block Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

di Business Wire

Block to Host Investor Day in May 2022

DISTRIBUTED-WORK-MODEL/SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) has posted its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021 on the Financials section of its Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz and filed these results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Block will host a conference call and earnings webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern time today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please visit the Events & Presentations section of Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

Block will also host an Investor Day on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja, Square Lead Alyssa Henry, Cash App Lead Brian Grassadonia and other members of the senior management team will provide an overview of the company’s purpose and strategy, financials, and key business and product initiatives. More details regarding the timing and format of Investor Day will be shared closer to the date.

A live webcast and replay of the earnings conference call and Investor Day will be available on Block’s Investor Relations website at investors.block.xyz.

About Block

Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is a global technology company with a focus on financial services. Made up of Square, Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD, we build tools to help more people access the economy. Square helps sellers run and grow their businesses with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions, business software, and banking services. With Cash App, anyone can easily send, spend, or invest their money in stocks or Bitcoin. Spiral builds and funds free, open-source Bitcoin projects. Artists use TIDAL to help them succeed as entrepreneurs and connect more deeply with fans. TBD is building an open developer platform to make it easier to access Bitcoin and other blockchain technologies without having to go through an institution.

Contacts

Media Contact
press@block.xyz

Investor Relations Contact
ir@block.xyz

Articoli correlati

ABB Publishes 2021 Annual Report

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ad hoc Announcement pursuant to Art. 53 Listing Rules of SIX Swiss Exchange ABB Ltd published its 2021 annual...
Continua a leggere

Notice of ABB’s Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZURICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABB today published the invitation to its Annual General Meeting (AGM), which will be held on Thursday, March...
Continua a leggere

Turkcell Digitalized Voice With Mavenir’s Cloud-Native IMS Solution

Business Wire Business Wire -
Support for both VoLTE and VoNR on a common IMS core ISTANBUL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#5G--Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Chrome Enterprise sicurezza

Chrome Enterprise, Google lancia nuove opzioni di sicurezza dal cloud

Cloud