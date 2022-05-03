Blizzard Entertainment to Bring Action-Packed Strategy to Mobile with Warcraft® Arclight Rumble™

Collect over 60 heroes, villains, monsters, and more from the Warcraft universe and do battle in an extensive single-player campaign, co-op play, and PvP

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blizzard Entertainment today unveiled Warcraft® Arclight Rumble™, an action-packed mobile strategy game coming later this year to Android and iOS devices in select regions. Designed from the ground up for mobile and set in the beloved Warcraft universe, Warcraft Arclight Rumble invites players to build armies with their favorite heroes and villains from Warcraft and battle it out in unique missions designed to test their tactical wits.





In Warcraft Arclight Rumble, players will be able to collect over 60 characters from across the Warcraft universe—brought to life as lovingly sculpted tabletop miniatures—and triumph through an epic single-player campaign with over 70 missions, tackle cooperative missions with friends, and test their armies in a competitive player-versus-player mode.

“Warcraft Arclight Rumble provides the sort of experience that we always strive to create at Blizzard,” said Mike Ybarra, President of Blizzard Entertainment. “It’s instantly fun, yet deep and rewarding over the long term, and we’re immensely proud to bring a new and authentic representation of Warcraft to mobile. We can’t wait for players to experience the joyful chaos of this game for themselves.”

Easy to learn and fun to master, Warcraft Arclight Rumble will test players’ ability to create miniature armies to effectively overcome each mission’s unique challenges. Players will build forces from their collections of minis, starting with their armies’ Leaders—which include Warcraft notables such as the Warsong chieftain Grommash Hellscream and Archmage Jaina Proudmore—and fill in their rosters with rank-and-file Troop minis and powerful Spells. Each single-player mission presents its own distinct, bite-sized strategic puzzle to solve, and players will have to nimbly adapt their tactics in real-time to overcome these frantic challenges. Apart from the over 70 missions that make up the single-player campaign, players can also tackle Dungeons, which present distinct, sequential challenges.

In addition, players will take on demanding cooperative activities (such as Raids) and battle opponents in PvP matches, and they will also be able to join Guilds, which will allow them to chat with their comrades, plan their adventures, and work toward collective rewards. Players will continually earn in-game currency to add to and level-up their collections by simply playing the game or through purchases from the in-game shop. More information on the in-game shop, including pricing and inventory, will be available at a later date.

Starting soon, select players in certain regions will be able to join the beta test for Warcraft Arclight Rumble. For more information, please visit Warcraftrumble.blizzard.com.

Further details on Warcraft Arclight Rumble are available on the official site: Warcraftrumble.blizzard.com.

