Blind Sailor Mitsuhiro Iwamoto Redefines the Limits of Possibility Through Technology in a Historic Trans-Pacific Project

- “HIRO’s CHOICE”: A Solo, Non-Stop Crossing of the Pacific Ocean -

FUJISAWA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mitsuhiro Iwamoto, a Japanese sailor based in San Diego, who is taking on the world’s first solo, non-stop trans-Pacific crossing by a blind sailor as part of the Blind Sailor Single-Handed Pacific Crossing Project 2027, held a press conference on January 28 (local time) in San Diego, USA.

Project URL: https://hiros-choice.com/

On January 22 (local time), Iwamoto delivered a speech at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2026 (WEF) under the theme “Sailing Through Barriers.” Speaking about the upcoming voyage, he said, “Boundaries are not decided by others. They are transcended by choice.”

WEF URL: https://www.weforum.org/meetings/world-economic-forum-annual-meeting-2026/sessions/sailing-through-barriers/

During the press conference, he explained that all navigational information is converted into audio and delivered through an application called “Leena.” All onboard sailing instruments, navigation systems, radar, AIS, and various sensors are fully integrated via the vessel’s Wi-Fi network. When Hiro speaks to the system, it provides only the information necessary for real-time decision-making at that moment.

In preparation for the voyage, a range of advanced support systems has also been put in place, including uninterrupted 24-hour connectivity via Starlink, a shore-based support center monitoring the journey, high-sensitivity thermal cameras, and a reliable power supply secured through lightweight, high-capacity lithium batteries and solar panels. The entire voyage will be continuously shared with a global audience, 24 hours a day.

Hiro explained, “Through technology, it redraws the line between what is considered ‘possible’ and ‘impossible.’ The key question is not ‘Can you see?’ The real question is ‘Can you continuously understand the situation?’” He concluded by stating, “I truly want to convey a message to the next generation.” After returning to Japan, he plans to sail around the country and share his experience directly with children.

At the conclusion of the press conference, Malin Burnham, a San Diego–based entrepreneur and philanthropist and a leading figure in the international sailing community made a surprise appearance. He offered words of encouragement to Iwamoto and announced a donation of $5,000 in support of the project.

Blind Sailor Single-Handed Pacific Crossing Project 2027

Email: press@hiros-choice.com / awamura@hiros-choice.com

Phone: +81-90-3100-3976 (Kaori Awamura)