Blend to Participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that Co-Founder and Head of Blend, Nima Ghamsari, along with Marc Greenberg, Head of Finance, will participate in a live presentation at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. The discussion will begin at 12:40 p.m PT / 3:40 p.m. ET.

This presentation will be webcast live on Blend’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same web address for 10 days following the conference.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit www.blend.com.

Investor Contact:

ir@blend.com

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Quasney, press@blend.com

