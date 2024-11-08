Home Business Wire Blend To Participate In The 2024 KBW Fintech Conference
Blend To Participate In The 2024 KBW Fintech Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leading digital origination platform, announced today that Nima Ghamsari, Co-Founder and Head of Blend, will be presenting at the 2024 KBW Fintech Conference in New York City on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 9:30 am ET.


The live presentation will also be available at investor.blend.com. A replay will be accessible on the website following the conference.

About Blend

Blend Labs Inc., (NYSE: BLND) is a leading digital origination platform for banking solutions. Financial providers—from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks—use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Bryan Michaleski

ir@blend.com

