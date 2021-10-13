Blend to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the call on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 777-2509, or (412) 317-5413 for international callers. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed at the same website or by dialing (877) 344-7529, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The replay will be available through November 20, 2021.

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 310 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

