Home Business Wire Blend to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021
Business Wire

Blend to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 5:30 pm ET to discuss its third quarter 2021 financial results. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the call on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

The call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 777-2509, or (412) 317-5413 for international callers. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed at the same website or by dialing (877) 344-7529, or (412) 317-0088 for international callers. The replay will be available through November 20, 2021.

About Blend

Blend’s cloud banking platform is designed to power the end-to-end consumer journey for any banking product, from application to close. Our technology is used by Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and over 310 other financial services firms to acquire more customers, increase productivity, and deepen relationships. Through our software, we enable our customers to process an average of more than $5 billion in loans per day, helping consumers get into homes and gain access to the capital they need to lead better lives. To learn more, visit blend.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact: Dan Smith; dsmith@blend.com; (571) 999-3058

Media Contact: Sarah Frueh; press@blend.com

Articoli correlati

Eventbrite Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing and experience technology platform, announced that it will release...
Continua a leggere

ForgeRock Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE: FORG), a global identity leader, today announced it will report financial results for its...
Continua a leggere

Turtle Beach Partners With Leading Mexican TV and Esports Gaming Icon Javier Rodriguez

Business Wire Business Wire -
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HEAR--Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR), a global leader in gaming accessories and best-selling console gaming audio brand,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Eventbrite Announces Date of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Business Wire