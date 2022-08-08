Home Business Wire Blend to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022
Business Wire

Blend to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE: BLND), a leader in cloud banking software, today announced that the Company will host a live discussion of its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4:30 pm ET. A press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted prior to the discussion on the Company’s investor website at https://investor.blend.com.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of the earnings discussion, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/blend-2022-q2. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings discussion.

A link to the live discussion will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.blend.com. A replay will also be made available following the discussion at the same website.

About Blend

Blend is the infrastructure powering the future of banking. Financial providers — from large banks, fintechs, and credit unions to community and independent mortgage banks — use Blend’s platform to transform banking experiences for their customers. Blend powers billions of dollars in financial transactions every day. To learn more, visit www.blend.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

ir@blend.com

Media Contact:

Jacqueline Quasney, press@blend.com

Articoli correlati

PowerSchool Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PowerSchool exceeds high-end of outlook for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, raises outlook for full year 2022 Subscription and Support...
Continua a leggere

Rockley Photonics Names Richard Kuntz, M.D., to Board of Directors

Business Wire Business Wire -
OXFORD, England & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$RKLY #boardofdirectors--Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications...
Continua a leggere

iHealthScreen Completed Prospective Trial of AI-Based Tool for Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Screening and Submitting the Results to FDA for 510K Clearance

Business Wire Business Wire -
Prospective Study Earlier Presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and Selected for Panel...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PowerSchool Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire